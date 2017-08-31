Insiders shed light on what it was like to work for the King of Rock n Roll

‘ That was life with Elvis” — Elvis security chief recalls story about the time Elvis got off the bus

news@theeveningtimes.com When Elvis Presley was on tour, security head Dick Grob set up a plan to get Elvis to a waiting car when he finished each performance and out of the arena in 45 seconds to prevent from being mobbed by fans.

And for the most part, the singer usually followed the plan.

But there were a few times when, Elvis being Elvis, he did his own thing.

Grob said during the Aloha From Hawaii concert Elvis was supposed to get out of the helicopter and in to a waiting Jeep.

But when he saw a group of fans standing by the fence about 40 yards away, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll made a beeline straight for his adoring public.

“He’s not supposed to go there,” Grob said during a panel discussion at the Official Graceland Insiders Conference at Elvis Week. “He walks across the cables and everything else and starts at one end of the fence shaking hands with all the guys, kissing all the women, all the way down the line. He loved his fans. And that was one way he got to see him.”

Or the time he got off the stage in Las Vegas to greet the crowd.

“Elvis and I talked about security and about doing this and doing that,” Grob said. “Nobody tells Elvis what to do. Once he went off the stage in Las Vegas into a crowd, and swore up and down that he would never do it again. We finally got him out.”

Grob was a Palm Springs, Calif. police officer who first met Elvis on May 1, 1967 when he was working an extra detail to keep fans away while Elvis and Priscilla honeymooned in an upscale desert hideaway.

Grob was sitting inside a police car without air conditioning in front of the home when Elvis walked out, handed him a glass of lemonade, and climbed in to the car.

Elvis introduced himself and they spent the next hour talking and listening to the police radio. Ironically, Grob wasn’t in to music and wasn’t really an Elvis fan.

But the encounter with Elvis was the start of a relationship and friendship that lasted right up until the day he died on Aug. 16, 1977. After meeting Elvis, Grob remained in touch with him every time he came back to Palm Springs. When Elvis decided to return to touring, he persuaded Grob to join him on tour to serve as his head of security. Grob was the point man with the various local police departments in the cities they toured in.

Grob said every day spent around Elvis was a good day, but you never knew what to expect.

Like the time Elvis got off the bus in a seedy section of Memphis after watching a football game because a train was blocking the road and he was anxious to get back to Graceland.

In 1974-75 Memphis had a professional football team called the Memphis Southmen. Elvis knew the team owner and accepted an invitation to come out and watch a game at the Liberty Bowl.

“We got a Greyhound bus to come and pick us up,” Grob said. “Everybody went — their wives and girlfriends. We go to the football field and take the elevator up to the owner’s box and are sitting and watching the game. The Memphis Southmen were losing — terribly. So at the end of the third quarter Elvis said he was ready to go. So we all packed up, got on the bus, and we take off. We’re going down Parkway which goes in to an area called Orange Mound, which was not a good area to be in. There is a train crossing. The bus pulls up and the train is blocking the crossing. It sits there about five minutes and the train doesn’t move. So Elvis gets up and tells the driver to open the up the door. He gets out and he walks up to this train.”

Grob thought Elvis was just going to stretch his legs. But instead, Elvis climbed over the coupling of two box cars and goes to the other side of the train tracks.

A now concerned Grob, and Elvis’s step-brother and bodyguard, David Stanley, ran after him.

“I’m concerned because if this train moves, Elvis could wind up in Wikieup, Arizona,” Grob said. “Or he could get hurt. I thought, ‘maybe I should quit serving Elvis’ at that time.

Elvis spotted a liquor store on the other side of the railroad tracks with some people hanging around outside drinking liquor wrapped in paper sacks and started walking toward them.

Now Grob is getting really concerned. Elvis was dressed in his usual outrageous attire which made him hard to miss with gold chains around his neck and diamonds flashing off his rings.

“Now I’m thinking, we’re not going to make it out of here alive,” Grob recalled. “These guys are going to be rich. And I’m probably going to be lost myself.”

Grob said Elvis walked up to the men, introduced himself, then asked them if anyone had a car and would drive him back to Graceland.

“He said, ‘hi. I’m Elvis Presley,’” Grob said. “I’m thinking, these guys know who you are. And he said, ‘any of you got a car?’ I thought, what did I do to deserve this? This is just Elvis Presley. He doesn’t know a stranger. One guy says, ‘yeah, I got one.’ He said, ‘Would you take me to Graceland?’ I was really scratching my head trying to think is there a telephone I can call the cops because I know before we get of here we are going to have a battle.”

Grob said the guy went around the back of the liquor store and returned with a beat up 1950s four-door Oldsmobile with a smoking engine because it is burning so much oil.

Elvis got in the front seat next to the driver with Grob, and David Stanley got in the back seat with two other men.

According to Grob, the driver was clearly intoxicated and swerved the whole way back to Graceland.

When they pulled up to the gates of Graceland and blew the horn, Elvis’s first cousin, Harold Loyd, who worked the gatehouse, shut the door and didn’t come out.

“Elvis says ‘do it again,’” Grob said. “He beeps the horn. Harold looks out, sees the car, waves, and shuts the door. Now Elvis lays on the horn. Harold sticks his head out again and Elvis is leaning across me looking out the window and yells ‘Harold! Open the damn gates.’ You never saw those gates open so fast in your life.”

The car swerved its way up the front door of Graceland and a relieved Grob thought that was the end of it. But then Elvis asked the men if they wanted to come inside and see Graceland.

“Elvis takes them through the whole house — upstairs, downstairs, here, there, even looking out the back door at the pasture,” Grob said. “And I’m watching because I know somebody is going to be stuffing things into their pockets. We get back to the front door, nobody had stolen anything, at least as far as I could see. Elvis says ‘thanks for driving me.’” But before the men would leave, the driver turned to Elvis said asked for the one hundred dollars Elvis had promised him for driving him to Graceland.

Elvis turned to Grob and told him to pay the man.

“I knew we’re in big trouble because Elvis aint’ got a dime in his pocket,” Grob said. “He never does. I’m trying to think mentally, what do I have I my pocket? He said, ‘Dick, give the guy a hundred dollars.’ I just happened to have a couple hundred dollars because I got paid that day. So I give the guy a hundred dollar. The other two say, ‘well, what about us?’ Elvis said, ‘give them a hundred dollars each.’ I’m now broke. I give it to them and they leave bouncing curb to curb to curb.”

About that time, the bus pulled up to Graceland and everyone asked Grob what happened.

“I said, ‘you guys will not believe the whole damn story,’” Grob said. “That was life with Elvis.”

By Mark Randall