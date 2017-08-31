Marion Ledger Briefs

The Marion Ledger prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Crittenden Publishing office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com.

Always include contact information.

• Marion City Council – Meeting 7 p.m. fourth Tuesday.

• Marion School Board – Meeting 6 p.m. fourth Thursday.

• Marion Planning Commission – Meeting 6:30 p.m. first Tuesday of every month.

• Election Commission Logic and Accuracy Test – For the School Board Election on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. This test will be conducted in the Election Commission office, 116 Center St., Marion.

• Marion Chamber Annual Awards Banquet – Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. Speaker Brian Welton, CEO Baptist Memorial Hospital Crittenden. Tickets $50 each or $450 for a table of 10. Contact the Marion Chamber of Commerce for tickets at 870-739-6041 or marionchamber.org

• Arkansas Connection Rebirth – Sponsored by J.S. Phelix Alumni Committee Sept. 16, 1 to 6 p.m. at Wonder City Boys and Girls Club, 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. Advance payment per person 10 yrs. old and up $25, day of event 10 yrs. old and up $35. All ages under 10 yrs. old free. All advance payments should be mailed to J.S. Phelix Alumni, P.O. Box 5591, West Memphis, AR 72303. Fun, Food, Fellowship, Games and Laughter. For more information contact Mary Brown Catha at 901-828-4913.

• Marion Community Health Fair – Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. Free and open to the public in the lobby of the Marion Performing Arts Center on the MHS Campus. To book healthcare provider booth space contact Tracy Brick Marion Chamber of Commerce at 870739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas. org

• Hometown Crawfordsville Harvest Festival – Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. For 5K Run/Walk call Alex Alpe at 870494-5947, Bake-off call Michael Underwood at 562-857-1719 and Cricket Briggs at 901-652-5521. Arts and Crafts vendors call Corine Miller at 870-823-5854, Terri Watson at 901-262-4874, Jo Zachary (leave message) at 870514-6143. For other information call Susan Marotti at 870-6365822 and Joe Marotti at 870-5140416. **NO PETS ALLOWED**

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• American Red Cross Volunteers Needed – Join the Crittenden County Disaster Action Team (DAT). For volunteer requirements and more information contact Crittenden County DAT Captain Steve Porter at 901495-4177.

• National Sultana Disaster Museum – Open Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at 104 Washington St. across from the county court house. Donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

• AARP Free Membership – Offering first time members Free Membership for one year. Included are privileges and countless discounts to many restaurants, hotels, theaters, entertainment parks and stores. Meetings every third Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the West Memphis Utility Company. Awesome speakers and refreshments will be served.

• Crittenden County AARP Chapter #3502 – Meets every third Tuesday in the month. Meeting are held at the West Memphis Utility Building located at 604 E. Cooper in West Memphis from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Individuals age 50 and up are welcomed to attend and join the local chapter. Members are provided with extensive knowledge regarding Health Concerns, Legislative Information, Community Service, and much more. A delicious lunch is always served.

• Good Neighbor Love Center Annual Canned Food Drive – Accepting non-perishable food items Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 709 E. Broadway. For more information call 870-7350870.

• West Memphis Senior Life Center Food Bank – Every third Thursday at 318 W. Tyler, West Memphis. Registration 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lunch served 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. For information call 870-702-7738.

• NAMI Arkansas Support Group – 2nd Friday of each month at 11 a.m. The location is Mid-South Health Systems, 905 N. 7th St., West Memphis. For more information contact Charlotte Wade at cwade@mshs.org.

• ASU Mid-South Financial Aid – Apply for financial aid for the fall semester online at https://fafsa.ed.gov/ (school code is 015862) or at the campus. Call 870-733-6729 for more information.

• Seeking Volunteers – West Memphis Health & Rehab, 610 S. Avalon St. is seeking volunteers for Saturday through Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. If interested stop in or call Amy Lovely or Sandra Darden at 735-4543.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The Frank C. Steudlein Learning Center is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 203 Balfour Road and at 1600 Avondale Circle in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday during the programming year.

• LEPC Meetings – 4th Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inns and Suites.

• The Church Nurse – Health Ministry, 208 Shoppingway Blvd., Suite E, (next to HR Block), every Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. Healthy lifestyle support group.

• Free Tai Chi Practice – Excellent to develop balance. No experience necessary. 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Marion United Methodist Church. 870-739-3434

• HYPE (Helping Young People Excel) Mentoring Program – Is participating in the USDA-At Risk Afterschool Meal Program. Meals will be provided to all children up to age 19 without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal services. Provided at Whole Truth Church HYPE House, 524 2nd St., Earle.

• HYPE-Helping Young People Excel – Seeking individuals interested in being considered for Board Members. E-mail resume to hypeoutreachbusiness@gmail.co m. For more information contact Terry Wilson at 870-514-0515.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Infant and Toddler Program Ages 6 weeks to 36 months at 320 Lee St., Earle (behind the church). Open Monday through Friday. For more information call Mrs. Sharla Chase at 870-514-7373.

• Free Aerobics Classes – First United Methodist Church, 215 N. Missouri, West Memphis. Monday and Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. Bring hand weights and mats if you have them. For more info, call (870) 735-1805

• GriefShare – Mondays at 6 p.m. at Marion First Baptist Church, upstairs in the Goodwin Life Center. For more information call 739-3944.

• Crittenden County Christian Coalition Seeking Volunteers – The Coalition is seeking to recruit seniors, 55 plus and retirees, to work with youth throughout the year. There are no paid positions available. For more information call 901-573-7471.

• Free Yoga Classes – Ageless/Chair Yoga Class Monday 5-6 p.m.; Level I-II Classes 4:45-6:25 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday and 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday. Certified Yoga Instructor. Marion United Methodist Church, 739-3434.

• Steudlein Learning Center Accepting Applications – For the Arkansas Better Chance for School Success Program (ABC) The eligibility is based only on age, which is 3 on or before Aug. 1 and income. Applications are available at the ABC Building at 1600 Avondale, West Memphis. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Woolfolk Public Library – BOOKit! a book discussion group, meets every third Thursday each month at 10 a.m. Go to www.woolfolklibrary.org, or on Facebook or call 739-3238.

• Crimestoppers — Call 870732-4444, 24 hours a day with tips. Rewards up to $2,000. Identification of tipsters kept confidential.

• Crittenden County Quorum Court — Meets every third Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse in Marion.

• Literacy Council seeking tutors – The Literacy Council of Crittenden County at ASU Mid-South is looking for adults with at least a high school diploma/GED interested in one-on-one tutoring of functionally illiterate adults. Training provided. Call Jacki Murase at 870-733-6834 or e-mail murase@midsouthcc.edu.

• Free GED Classes – Call to schedule a pre-test at ASU Mid-South. Adults 18 and over, call ASU Mid-South Adult Education at (870) 733-6871. Students 16-17 years old should call East Arkansas Youth Services at (870) 739-4219.

• Health Resources of Arkansas – Outpatient and day treatment services alcohol/drug or compulsive gambling problems. For information call 735-2499.

• East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging – Foster grandparent volunteers needed. Call Tracey Higgins-Clayton at 870-336-2274 or 1-800-680-6950.

• Looking for a pet? — Call the Marion Animal Shelter at 7395412. Adoption fees are $100 for dogs, $75 for cats. 1101 L.H. Polk Ext. Blanket donations accepted.

• Civil Air Patrol – Cadet meetings for ages 12 and up Mondays at the West Memphis Boys/Girls Club from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Contact LTC Larry Webster at 870-225-6849.