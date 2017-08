MCOC Calendar of Events

Currently Rain Today is forecast to be Cooler than yesterday. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday 100% Chance of Rain Showers and thundershowers likely. High around 75F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible. High 76° / Low 67°

Friday 10% Partly Cloudy Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 78F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. High 78° / Low 60°