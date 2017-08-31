Singin’ at the Shack

Marion’s own Wyly Bigger performs in front of a packed house at Tacker’s Shake Shack, a.k.a. Big John’s, his fingers dancing over a keyboard like a musical court reporter, nodding a grin to customers who drop dollars in his tip bucket and the soulful sounds of Elvis and Ray Charles escaping from his lips. Bigger says that by listening, rewinding and re-listening to artists like Ray Charles and incorporating piano tricks from those artists into his own music, he has been able to find his own style. Along with the classics, Bigger entertained the crowd at Tacker’s Shake Shack with some of his own originals such as “South Side of Southern” and “Memphis Nights.” You can find Bigger’s musical stylings online on YouTube or purchase songs through iTunes and Spotify.

Photo by Collins Peeples