American Red Cross of the Mid-South stands ready

Organization set to provide shelter for those displaced by Hurricane Harvey

American Red Cross of the Mid-South MEMPHIS — The American Red Cross is ready to provide a safe place to stay and support to those displaced by Hurricane Harvey. Those families displaced by the hurricane, should call our office at 901-726-1690 for additional information and resources.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southhaven, MS for victims of Hurricane Harvey seeking shelter. Those needing a place to stay should call 901-726-1690, first, for additional information and resources.

HOW YOU CAN HELP — The Red Cross works 24/7 to be ready to respond to disasters such as hurricanes. Even before the first raindrop fell in Texas and Louisiana, the Red Cross began spending money to get ready. You can help by texting HARVEY to 90999 or making a donation at www.redcross.org.

GET READY NOW — Take these three steps: (1) build a disaster kit; (2) come up with an emergency plan; and (3) be informed about how local authorities will notify you during a disaster, whether through local media or NOAAWeather Radio stations or channels. Full details are available here.

You should also download the free Red Cross Emergency App sponsored by ServiceMaster to have real time information about the storm, shelter locations and hurricane safety tips at your fingertips. The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross. org/apps.

