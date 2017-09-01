MOMOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, September 2, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a strong day for those of you involved in competitive sports. You're determined to do anything that you think will be fun and entertaining.

You will be clear about what you want during discussions about real estate, home or family matters. You will say what you mean, and mean what you say!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and writing will be dynamic today, because they will put all of themselves into what they say. This is why you will be persuasive toward others!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You will work hard to earn money today. However, you will be just as determined if making a big purchase,

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Your mind is clear about what you want today, which is why you will accept no interference from anyone. You want your own way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You have lots of mental energy and determination today, especially if you're looking for answers or doing research. Expect success because of your steely frame of mind.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) If you lead the troops, they will follow. Today you speak with conviction and authority, and you will be strong during competitive situations and physical activities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You will persuade bosses and VIPs to listen to you today! Your mind is clear and focused, and your confidence is strong. You've got what it takes!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a great day to study if you need to learn something new. You won't have trouble staying on topic, because you are mentally persevering. (Impressive!)

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a good day for you to defend your share of something. You will speak up to make sure you are treated fairly and that you are happy with how something is divided.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) A conversation with a partner or close friend will be lively today! If anyone challenges you, you will accept the challenge and send another zinger back! ('Don't mess with the kid.')

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You will be hands-on and productive at work today. You also might be involved with working with a pet or something to do with improving your health.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are fast but practical. You also are fair, patient and inquisitive. Because this is a year of growth, construction and building, it is a time to organize your daily world in a practical way. Responsibilities will increase, magnifying the effort needed to maintain your life. Reduce your debt and strengthen your financial position, because you are building for your future!

