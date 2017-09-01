Hurricane blows through West Memphis

The Jonesboro Hurricane swept the West Memphis Lady Devils in three sets

WM School District The West Memphis Lady Devil volleyball team dropped a three-set match on Tuesday at Jonesboro.

The Hurricane won 25-12, 25-6 and 25-3.

On defense for the Lady Devils, Victoria Templeton led in digs with 8 while Anna Nelson had 6 and Tommie Grace Prater and Cameron Aaron each dug out 5.

Prater had her team's only service ace of the day.

Nelson led the team with 2 kills while Madeline Courtney had the only other kill.

Aaron topped the team with 2 assists.

By Billy Woods

