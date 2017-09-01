Knights vs. Columbus Tonight

West Memphis Christian back Thomas Warren breaks away from a Marshall defender last week. The Black Knights (0-2) fell to the Patriots 29-21 and look for their first win of the season tonight in Columbus, Mississippi. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.

Photo by Collins Peeples

Bulldogs Ready to Bite

The Earle Bulldogs kick their season off tonight at home against the Central Cougars. Central (6-6 last season) defeated Earle (9-4 last season) in last year’s season opener, 36-32. Expect the Bulldogs to be led by their senior quarterback and Division-1 prospect Gerry Bohannon who passed for 2,734 yards last season while rushing for 1,134 yards and accumulating 42 total touchdowns. Tonight’s game against the Bulldogs and Cougars kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and admission is five dollars.

Photo by Collins Peeples