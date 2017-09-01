Marion readies for 2017 season kickoff against Wynne

Behind a heavy diet of passes and a bend- butdon’t- break defensive philosophy, the Patriots look to kick their season off tonight with a win against the visiting Yellowjackets

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The product of many hours on the practice field and countless reviews of game film takes the field tonight as the Marion Patriots kick off their season at home against the Wynne Yellowjackets in Marion.

In a rematch of last year’s game which saw the Patriots come out on the wrong side of a 42-17 loss, expect two completely different styles of football from each of the respective teams.

Offensively for Marion, the Patriots main objective will be to overcome the size of the Wynne defensive line. However, finding a whole in a Yellowjackets defense which brought its team to the 5A State Championship game and a 13-1 record last season will be a tall task for the Patriots .Marion plans on doing that by exploiting a Yellowjacket secondary which doesn’t boast a single defensive back six-foot tall or taller, according to Patriots head coach Jed Davis.

“Anytime you’ve got a state championship runnerup team returning 18 starters, there’s not going to be a ton of weaknesses,” Davis said. “But, we do feel like, if there’s anywhere they’re susceptible to being beat, we hope it’s in the secondary… Hopefully we can exploit those guys offensively.”

Davis says if everything goes as planned for the Patriots offense Friday night, Marion fans can look forward to between 80-90 percent passes while the Patriots have the football. However, the types of passes thrown by Marion quarterback Jacob Green could differ depending on whether or not the Patriots offensive line, a group Davis admits is undersized compared to their defensive counterparts from Wynne, can buy their signal-caller time in the pocket.

If Wynne’s defense breaks through the Patriots line without much resistance, except a heavy diet of quick passes. Although, Davis says that Marion is prepared to throw the ball deep should the shorter Yellowjackets defensive backs get press happy.

“It’s a tall task for our offensive line,” Davis said. “They’ve got to give us protection every play against guys that outweigh most of our guys. But, we feel like we can do that… We expect to be throwing it a lot this Friday.”

“Quick passes work more to your favor against a big strong defensive line like Wynne has,” Davis added. “But, it also depends on what the defensive backs are doing.”

Between a quartet of receivers in the physical Taylor Brown, speedy Joyrion Chase, route-running specialist Ryan Robbins and versatile Slade Webb, Davis feels very confident in the Patriots ability to have a big night through the air if Hurricane Harvey doesn’t wash out the passing game.

“For us, it’s really not going to change a whole lot unless it’s just a pouring rain,” Davis said. “In a light rain or just a regular rain, we practice in that. It sounds kind of weird. But, when there’s moisture in the air, those balls get a little bit tacky. It gets a little bit sticker actually. Now, if it’s a pouring rain, it’s going to be a lot different. That’s when Marion fans are going to see a different look from us. We’ll go under center with two backs in the backfield. That’s something we definitely have in our arsenal. But, it’s not something we plan on using (a lot).”

The other big factor for the Patriots offense will be the health of their leader and quarterback, Green. After Green exited last year’s contest against the Yellowjackets at half-time due to injury, Wynne increased a 6-3 lead into the 42-17 final margin.

But, if Green remains healthy, Davis expects big things from his senior shotcaller.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” Davis said. “He’s had a great summer and a great preseason camp this August. I really expect him to have a breakout season this year. I really think, that by the end of this season, team’s will really be talking about our quarterback play this fall.”

Defensively, Marion’s success will boil down to whether or not the Patriots are able to limit the explosive plays of Wynne’s fullback TaVon Hicks who flirted with 2,000 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns last season.

Davis has no grand delusion that Marion will completely take away Hicks rushing attack. But, the Patriots head coach hopes that if they can hold the Yellowjackets playmaker to a standard and not a dynamic outing, then Marion will have success.

“When you’re that good, you’re not going to stop him,” Davis said. “He’s going to get his carries and he’s going to get some of his yards. You just hope to contain him a little bit. Let’s not let him rush for 200 yards against us like he does against a lot of teams. Let’s hold him to 90 yards on his 15 carries. Let’s try to limit the big plays.”

One thing on the Patriots side heading into tonight’s home and season opening game is that Wynne has not beat the Patriots in Marion since 2003.

Davis hopes that a stadium full of fans will watch that streak continue tonight, a night the coach raves with excitement about.

“We’re really excited to get a home-opener,” Davis said. “I think it’s really cool that we’re doing that deal where the Patriots honor Patriots (veterans) before the game. We expect to see a big crowd. I know that these young men have put in many, many, many hours since the off-season and spring and summer. We just really hope to see a big crowd out there at Patriots stadium Friday night.”

Kickoff at Patriots stadium between Marion and Wynne is slated for 7:00 p.m. tonight. Admission is $5.

By Collins Peeples