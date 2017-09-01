Sports Briefs

• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio —

Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone.

***

Tune in every Friday night to KWYN 92.5 FM for play-by-play for all of the Marion Patriots football action this season.

***

• Double Devil Feast —

The West Memphis Athletic Booster Club will host its 29th annual Double Devil Feast, sponsored by Southland Park Gaming & Racing, on Friday, Sept. 8, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., in the West Memphis High School Cafeteria. The dinner consists of an 8-oz. New York Strip, baked potato, slaw, roll, and drink. Eat-in or carry-out. Tickets are $10, and may be purchased by calling Holmes Hammett at 870-735-1134, or Carolyn Chrestman at 870-7334259.

***

• Ball & Chain Tournament — Men’s and Co-Ed Softball Tournament. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Marion Rose Complex in West Memphis. 3-game guarantee. Entry fee $180. To sign up, please contact Bo Caster at (901) 3261991, or Jay Holder at (901) 674-5100. Guys hit any .44/400 ball or lower. Girls hit any ball. Guys any legal bad old or new stamped except senior and gender specific. Girls hit any bat. 11 count with courtesy foul. 4-10’ pitching with faking and juking. 2 home runs then inning-ending out. Individual players can buy unlimited home run wristband for $10 (limit 2 per team). 55 minute time limit on all games but championship.

• Marion Patriots Football —