The Public Record

Aug. 23 James A. Walton, 30, and Julianna M. Boyer, 26, both of Millington, Tennessee Francisco Sanchez, 21, and Claudia Andrade, 20, both of Memphis Jose A. Rodriquez, 34, and Karen L. Morales, 36, both of Memphis Aug. 24 Paul E. Reschke, 46, and Stacy C. Collins, 34, both of Marion Jacky F. Magolio, 31 and Michelle K. Waddel, 25, both of West Memphis Shavar C. Collins, 33, and Patrina T. Miller, 43, both of Memphis Fernando J. Villafone, 36 and Giovanella F. Colledani, 24, both of Cordova, Tennessee Aug. 25 Kevin J. Hatton, 31, and Tashley T. Gaines, 27, both of West Memphis Dickie L. Avant, 64, and Marsha L. Jones, 63, both of Hernando, Mississippi Juan A. Fernandez, 40, and Martha Perez, 33, both of Memphis Elmer O. Ramirez, 23, and Maribel Mejia, 21, both of Memphis Rigoberto Perez, 29, and Maria P. Cruz, 30, both of Memphis Randy W. Shaw, 33, and Lindsey R. Leduc, 26, both of Marion Jose E. Almendares, 40, and Maria G. Godinez, 42, both of Memphis Jose E. Ibarra, 29, and Ana K. Villalva, 27, both of Memphis Aug. 28 Oscar D. Requeno, 38, and Merly Ramos, 29, both of Memphis Andrew Barnes, 37, and Amber M. Lugo, 42, both of Marion Lee A. Scott, Jr., 61, and Debbie A. Gibson, 55, both of Memphis Ricardo Aquilar, 43, and Palma E. Velasquez, 54, both of Memphis Aug. 29 Marchico Newby, 23, and Kelci D. Massey, 26, both of Memphis Daniel L. Wallace, 22, and Rebecca T. Grooms, 21, both of West Memphis Aug. 30 David V. Rhines, 59, and Kathy D. Rhines, 51, both of Oxford, Mississippi Uriel A. Raudci, 28, and Ingrid L. Orellana, 26, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Aug. 18 Crystal Shern vs. Robert Shern Derrick L. Westmoreland vs. Sandra Westmoreland Aug. 21 Brian Miree vs. Jamie Miree

Marion Police Reports 08/14/17 – 08/21/17

08-14-17 – 10:00am – 721 Pleasantwoods – Harassment 08-14-17 – 10:00am – 1120 S. Brinkley Loop #6 – Criminal Mischief 08-14-17 – 12:54pm – 350 Afco Road – Request for Arrest 08-14-17 – 11:11am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 08-15-17 – 12:30pm – 817 Saint Johns BLVD – Persons in Disagreement 08-15-17 – 7:20am – 403 Birdie #2 – Request for Arrest 08-15-17 – 6:00pm – 2980 I55 East Service Road Harassing Communications 08-15-17 – 12:00am – 505 Meredith – Criminal Mischief 08-15-17 – 12:00am – 527 Par – Fraud 08-15-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 08-15-17 – 9:00pm – 126 Hillcrest Cove – Attempted Suicide 08-16-17 – 12:30pm – I-55 Suspended Driver License / Failure to Maintain Control 08-16-17 – 12:39pm – 1 Patriot – Theft of Property 08-16-17 – 5:15pm – 14 Willow – Criminal Mischief 08-16-17 – 9:00pm – 54 Ash Cove – Drunk, Insane, and/or Disorderly 08-17-17 – 5:19am – 100 Hino BLVD – Domestic Battery 08-17-17 – 12:00am – 2700 E. I-55 – Breaking and Entering / Criminal Mischief 08-17-17 – 12:00am – 2700 E I-55 – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 08-17-17 – 10:00am – 310 Angelos Grove – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property x 3 / Criminal Mischief 08-17-17 – 5:50pm – 310 Angelos Grove – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 08-17-17 – 9:00am – 2700 I55 Service Road – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 08-17-17 – 11:11am – 1 Patriot – Theft of Property 08-17-17 – 2:00pm – Marion Motel Parking Lot – Criminal Mischief 08-17-17 – 9:00am – 2100 Highway 77 – Theft of Property 08-18-17 – 8:00am – 106 Chestnut – Domestic Battery 08-18-17 – 9:00am – 123 Brougham – General Information 08-18-17 – 10:07am – 1 Patriot Drive – General Information 08-18-17 – 8:00am – 124 Cottonwood Cove Harassment 08-18-17 – 12:30pm – 700 L.H.Polk – Criminal Mischief 08-18-17 – 12:45pm – 706 Twin Oaks – Domestic Battery 08-18-17 – 1:51pm – 190 Upshaw – Harassing Communications 08-18-17 – 8:00am – 131 Primo Circle – Theft of Property 08-18-17 – 4:00pm – 129 Cottonwood Cove – Persons in Disagreement 08-18-17 – 8:00am – 341 Park – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 08-18-17 – 7:00am – 423 Military Road – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 08-18-17 – 8:00am – 210 W. Cooper – Terroristic Threatening / Harassing Communications 08-20-17 – 11:45am – 2816 Highway 77 – General Information 08-20-17 – 8:00am – 134 Willow – Harassing Communications 08-20-17 – 11:00am – 511 Robinson Circle – General Information 08-20-17 – 3:47pm – 93 Willow – Criminal Trespass 08-20-17 – 5:01pm – 405 Birdie #5 – Assault on a Family Member 08-20-17 – 6:00pm – 378 Park – Theft of Vehicle

West Memphis Police Reports 8/14/17 – 8/21/17

8/14/17 1:32 AM 700 N Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/14/17 9:05 AM 303 Pearce ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 8/14/17 9:57 AM 705 S 8Th ST 2 POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 8/14/17 12:48 PM 300 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/14/17 1:15 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 8/14/17 1:29 PM 2308 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/14/17 1:52 PM 2308 E Broadway Ave. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/14/17 1:57 PM 100 Court St. HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 8/14/17 6:12 PM 401 S Avalon ST 7 SATISFY COMMITMENT 8/14/17 11:32 PM Vanderbilt/Oxford REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/14/17 11:40 PM Oxford/Vanderbilt DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 8/15/17 9:21 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/15/17 10:01 AM 2717 E Thompson AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/15/17 10:52 AM 400 Princeton ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 8/15/17 10:58 AM 216 W Service RD POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 8/15/17 12:24 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/15/17 1:36 PM 1405 Cheshire LN BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/15/17 4:14 PM 510 Graham ST 2 FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/15/17 4:38 PM 613 Dover RD FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 8/15/17 5:15 PM Rich Road/W. Barton LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/15/17 8:30 PM 200 S Worthington DR GENERAL INFORMATION 8/15/17 9:49 PM 2800 Church ST GENERAL INFORMATION 8/15/17 10:55 PM Harrison / Walker FOUND PROPERTY 8/16/17 12:06 AM 420 S Avalon ST FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 8/16/17 12:11 AM 2411 Gathings DR CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 8/16/17 12:35 AM 313 W Cooper AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/16/17 1:19 AM Thomas St / North Service Road CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING (ACCIDENT) 8/16/17 3:00 AM 1207 E Barton AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/16/17 3:15 AM 1401 N Missouri ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/16/17 10:09 AM 2401 Gathings DR THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 8/16/17 10:10 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 8/16/17 2:41 PM 124 Ross AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/16/17 1:54 PM 116 W Barton AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/16/17 1:58 PM 898 Ingram BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 8/16/17 4:22 PM 900 W Barton AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/16/17 4:29 PM Rice Street / Lois Marie Cove LOITERING 8/16/17 5:16 PM South 17th Street/ Broadway Avenue LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/16/17 5:31 PM 1127 Goodwin CIR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/16/17 10:12 PM 1917 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 8/17/17 1:13 AM 3503 Beatty ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 8/17/17 2:45 AM 100 Court Square ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/17/17 9:39 AM 850 Stephens BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 8/17/17 10:30 AM 850 Stephens BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 8/17/17 11:29 AM 850 Stephens BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 8/17/17 12:37 PM 514 Auburn AVE THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 8/17/17 1:32 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 8/17/17 2:26 PM 3400 Service Loop LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/17/17 2:55 PM Redding/West Oliver POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 8/17/17 3:27 PM 1612 E Barton AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/17/17 3:33 PM 202 W Oliver AVE 4 POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 8/17/17 4:30 PM 3500 E Broadway AVE THEFT BY RECEIVING $1,000 OR LESS 8/17/17 4:40 PM 850 Stephens BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 8/17/17 6:13 PM 3600 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 8/17/17 10:10 PM 413 Cannon AVE FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 8/17/17 11:34 PM 802 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 8/18/17 8:52 AM 1800 N Missouri ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 8/18/17 10:26 AM 3400 E Polk AVE ASSAULT – 3RD DEGREE / CREATES APPREHENSION OF IMMINENT INJURY 8/18/17 3:49 PM 301 N 13Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/18/17 5:00 PM 631 S 14Th ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 8/18/17 5:44 PM 126 S 12Th ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 8/18/17 6:46 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 8/18/17 9:06 PM 1220 N Missouri ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/18/17 9:10 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH SUSPENDED SENTENCE 8/18/17 9:16 PM West Jackson/Woods POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 8/19/17 12:02 AM 914 Mimosa DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/19/17 12:29 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 8/19/17 3:23 AM 215 E Danner AVE BATTERY 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 8/19/17 3:33 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 ALL OTHERS 8/19/17 2:46 PM 122 W Barton AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 8/19/17 3:16 PM North Avalon Street / West Cooper Avenue POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 8/19/17 4:25 PM Vanderbilt/Oxford DISORDERLY CONDUCT / OBSTRUCTS VEHICULAR OR PEDESTRIAN TRAFFIC 8/19/17 5:24 PM South Walker and Polk THEFT BY RECEIVING $1,000 OR LESS 8/19/17 5:53 PM 100 Court St. SATISFY COMMITMENT 8/19/17 8:41 PM 410 S Avalon ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/19/17 10:02 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A MINOR 1st DEGREE 8/19/17 10:50 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 8/20/17 12:15 AM 25th/Broadway OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION FOR A 8/20/17 12:33 AM MLK/I55 on ramp REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 8/20/17 1:09 AM 100 Court St. SATISFY COMMITMENT 8/20/17 1:23 AM North A v a l o n / R o o s e v e l t OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION FOR A 8/20/17 1:27 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / VEHICLE 8/20/17 2:01 AM 2501 E Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 8/20/17 6:01 AM 420 S Avalon St. FORGERY 8/20/17 10:31 AM 3400 Service LOOP THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 8/20/17 10:53 AM 2026 N Avalon ST 128 THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 8/20/17 2:51 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 8/20/17 5:01 PM 319 W Cooper AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 8/20/17 6:24 PM 2113 E Broadway AVE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 8/20/17 10:38 PM Avalon/Ross GENERAL INFORMATION 8/20/17 10:59 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 8/21/17 12:33 AM South Worthington/Redding POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 8/21/17 12:48 AM Rich/ Arlington POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 8/21/17 2:03 AM 215 W Danner POSSESSION OF STUN GUN TASER 8/21/17 3:03 AM 1900 N Avalon ST 22 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 8/21/17 4:49 AM 215 W Danner AVE 4 BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE

