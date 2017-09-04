Fall In To Fashion Open House at the Speckled Egg!!!

More speed bumps, stop signs coming to Marion?

News & notes from August council meeting

news@theeveningtimes.com

The intersection of Judge Smith Drive and L.P. Mann Drive may be getting a three way stop sign or possibly some speed bumps.

Councilman Jim Spence told the city council that he had a resident ask him about having the city put up a stop sign and possibly even speed bumps to slow motorists down on that thoroughfare.

“She said Judge Smith is just a freeway through there,” Spence said.

Road Department Manager Gordon Floyd said he also spoke with the resident and agrees that something needs to be done.

“She suggested we put about four speed bumps and three sets of stop signs,” Floyd joked. “I told her I didn’t think that would quite happen. I have noticed that people do travel a little too fast down there.”

“I wouldn’t mind if you put a speed bump there on the first long stretch and the second long stretch on L.P.

Mann,” Spence added.

In other business:

• Building Inspector Jerry Kelley informed the council that there were four new home permits in July, one commercial permit, and 15 miscellaneous.

That brings the total to 26 new homes, four commercial, and 149 miscellaneous permits.

“And I have four (new home permits) waiting on me now,” Kelley said.

• Mayor Frank Fogleman told the council that he has received two sets of request for design and build qualifications — one to build the police evidence storage shed, and the other to relocate and build a new Fire Station No. 1 west of the Interstate. F&F Construction Co. turned in an RFP for the evidence

shed, and the other

was from architect Tim McCullough.

Fogleman said both appear to be well qualified, noting that F& F did the work on the office at the animal shelter.

• City Treasurer David Rikard reported that July sales tax revenues were down 2.6 percent in July, but are still 8.5 percent ahead of 2017 projections.

Year-to-date revenues are ahead of budget by about $39,000, but expenses were worse than budget by about $143,000.

• Fogleman also reported that a deal to trade in two older knuckleboom trucks for two new ones fell through.

Last month, the leasing company offered to buy back the trucks and replace them with two new ones for the same payments and lease terms. The city was one year into a two year lease for the current trucks.

“I think he had these one year-old trucks sold and it fell through or the numbers couldn’t work,” Fogleman said. “But he couldn’t make it work.”

By Mark Randall