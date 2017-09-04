MOMOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

AMES(Mærdh21toApri19) TMJMJ§ (Aprili 2® to Mæy 2(D)

For Tuesday, September 5, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Be patient with co-workers today, because the Full Moon often can make people too emotional or reactionary. Your only recourse is to be levelheaded. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

Today's Full Moon might create problems for romance. It also might make people agitated with sporting events and social situations. My advice to you is to just chill out.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You will feel pulled between the demands of home and family and those of your career because of the Full Moon. However, you can't ignore home and family.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a mildly accident-prone day, so keep your wits about you. Pay attention to everything you say and do. Don't let today's Full Moon trip you up.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Avoid disputes about money and possessions today. The Full Moon tends to heighten this sort of thing. Stay frosty. It's not a good day to make a stand about anything.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Today the only Full Moon opposite your sign all year is taking place. This means you have to be patient with partners and close friends. Factoid.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Don't worry if you feel restless or impatient today. This is very

CAMCM(Jume21it®JMy22)

CÄPMCCMN(B®®o22toJam.19)

likely due to the energy of the Full Moon. This will be gone in 24 hours, so just relax.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You might have difficulty dealing with a friend, especially in a group situation, today. That's because the Full Moon heightens people's energy. Be patient.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You can't ignore parents and bosses today, regardless of their demands. Just cope as best you can on this Full Moon day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Be mindful of everything today because this is an errorprone, even accident-prone day. Think before you do anything or say anything. Be aware.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Disputes about inheritances and shared property might come to a head at this time because of the Full Moon. (Quite likely, you will get your way.)

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Today the only Full Moon in your sign all year is taking place. This will create stress for you and those closest to you. Therefore, be accommodating. Lighten up.

BORN TODAY: You are independent, persuasive and know how to make the most of an opportunity. Many of you will be a student or teacher this year because your capacity for research and understanding is at its very best. It's a good time to reflect on the past and plan for the future. This will not be a year of action, but a year of waiting and development.

YOU®OMNTOBAYs

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)