Just one more mile marker in all our lives

Well here we are Labor Day again and as I have said before our life seems be in full speed ahead toward the end and think how quick it has been since the last Labor Day.

It makes it a lot more clear what God meant when he inspired the words life is like a vapor here a little while and then it's gone and then what and the main part of that thought is it's up to you. Now when we think about life we sure don't want to think about the end because we know that thought is so final. But you know that is the part that God deals with because when that happens he knows that your time to make a decision about where you will spend the rest of your eternity is over and you have settled it whether you meant to wait too long or not.

Now I know that the holiday of Labor Day is a time for hard working people to take a day off and be with the rest of your family and friends and have those great cook outs and picnics at the lake and just relax a little bit because you got to do it all over again tomorrow.

You know Labor Day has a special place in my heart because it does say thank you for the years of work that you have done in your life just like I have and although I don't know you personally I do know that you have cared enough about yourself and your love ones to put in all those years that you have.

I know that you young people have not lived long enough to show how many years you will be willing to get up every morning and show up for work to do what you are asked to do for the people that you work for.

Now let me tell you one thing for sure, I have all the feelings in the world for people that need help when they are not able to work for whatever the reason and I do know that there are a lot of them in this world and a large portion of them that are that way is of no fault of there own.

I also know that there are a lot that could work but want and it's either they are too lazy or just refuse to do it as long as they can make it in life regardless of how much pressure that it puts on other people.

I want to tell you about an article that I read some years ago while I was still driving a truck. It was about this man that owned a construction company up in Virginia, and at that time he told the story of all these people all over the city where he lived that stood on almost every street corner holding a sign that reads WILL WORK FOR FOOD. So, he thought he would try to help them out, so him and some of the people that worked for him went out with cards that said if they would show up Monday morning at this particular street corner there in the city that he would give them a job for six weeks and would pay them above average wage for that time. He knew that they had no skill for that kind of work but he just wanted to help them out and he said that they had passed out about 30 cards, and come Monday morning, not one showed up and he vowed that morning that he would never give anything to one of them holding a sign again, because he looked at it as being just something that sure didn't mean what it said.

So I know that it was some years ago when I read that story, but every time I see one of them standing on one of our corners here, I can't help but think about that story I read so many years ago, and it still comes to mind today. Now I know that some of you are saying that maybe some of these are truthful with words that are wrote on the signs and you are probably right but then again there is probably a lot of them that are not.

If you do a little research you will see that there are places everywhere that are set up just for the purpose of helping people just like these. But the difference is they expect a little something out of them in return and most of the time it means no alcohol or drugs and the majority of them just don't want that because then they for the most part are tied down to somewhere or something and that just don't fit in with there plans in life.

But anyway let me say in closing may God bless each one of you and all your love ones. Also let me say that you take care and not drink too much of that fermented liquid in all of that celebrating that you might do just because it's the last holiday of the year for cookouts and such because you will either have a hard time getting up in the morning or maybe missing work all together and then you would look back on Labor Day as being a waste of what could have been a good three day weekend of rest. So don't make me sad that I’ve done all this bragging on all you hard working people that hit it every day. But to each one of you, keep up the good work, because old Bill and all the rest that believe in hard work sure are proud of you and your dedication to working hard and making a living.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin Local Commentary