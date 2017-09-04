Lady Knights conquer Lee Academy

West Memphis Christian dominated Lee Academy on the softball diamond last week, earning their first conference win in the process

Driving in eight runs in the final three innings against Lee Academy, the West Memphis Christian Lady Knights expanded a 4-2 lead into a 12-5 final score, earning their first conference victory of the season and getting their overall record back to .500 (6-6).

Lady Knights head coach David Horton hopes that that first conference win will give his group of girls some winning momentum with the postseason and North State Tournament quickly approaching.

“Hopefully, that’ll get us going in the right direction,” Horton said. “If we can just get to that point where we’re making the plays we ought to and just keep improving at the plate, yeah I think it’s an opportunity for us to get on a roll and we’ll see how it works… I think it’s an opportunity for our girls to see that, yes we can win and it’ll grow into something bigger.”

The Lady Knights took a 4-2 lead into fifth inning.

But, then scored four runs in the frame and four more in the seventh and final frame to pull away from Lee Academy easily.

Horton believes that the repetition of making contact and putting balls in play against Lee finally wore their opponents down, allowing the Lady Knights to increase their cushion on the scoreboard.

“I think it’s just a matter that we just continued to put the ball in play,” Horton said. “Sometimes you’ll have that one inning that you play well and you come back and maybe you won’t make the contact.

But, I think our girls just continued to battle hard at the plate, put the bat on the ball and hit it all over the place. If you can do that every inning then eventually you put some things together. You wear them out. The other team gets tired of seeing the ball coming at them continually. So, I think that’s the key. You can’t ease up.”

Scoring four of the Lady Knights 12 total runs, West Memphis Christian shortstop Kelsey Baker represented a third of the Lady Knight’s runs. Horton calls Baker an explosive player who’s dangerous on the base paths.

“Kelsey’s a dynamite little player,” Horton said. “We moved her to shortstop a couple of games ago and she’s been playing outstanding there. She’s quick. She’s good at putting the ball in play and getting on base. And, she had an outstanding ball game. I’m really tickled with her at shortstop. She’s doing a great job.”

Leading the Lady Knights at the plate, Maddie Patterson went 3-5 while scoring a run.

“Maddie had a good game,” Horton said.

“Maddie runs well. And, as long as she’s putting the ball in play, she’s a tough out.”

Picking up the win on the mound for the Lady Knights, Grace Patterson pitched a complete game while recording two strikeouts and allowing two walks, five hits, five runs (two earned).

Horton says that Grace Patterson’s ability to deal a variety of pitches leads to her success, as West Memphis Christian has relied on her to pitch all but one varsity inning of softball so far this season.

“Grace is doing a good job,” Horton said. “When Grace is mixing her pitches well and keeping them off balance, she’s pretty effective. She didn’t strike out that many but she gave us a lot of opportunities to make plays… We depend on her heavily.”

The Lady Knights return home September 19th to celebrate and recognize their seniors with their senior night and final home game against the same Lee Academy team. First pitch is slated for 4:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples