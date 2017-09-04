Lady Pats butt heads with Rams

Marion dropped their second game of the season, falling in Paragould to the Rams this past Thursday

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Marion Lady Patriots (3-2 overall, 3-2 6A/5A-3 Conference) dropped their second consecutive game this past Thursday, falling to the Paragould Rams (50, 5-0) in Paragould in three sets; 25-16, 25-14, 25-16.

Marion head coach Lisa Beasley says that she is disappointed in the effort she saw from the Lady Patriots in Paragould Thursday, just two days after the Lady Patriots dropped their first game of the season, begin swept in three sets by the Valley View Blazers (12-0).

Beasley also says she is not pleased with the amount of errors her team made. The Lady Patriots committed 24 hitting errors and seven serving errors in their loss to the Rams, leading to 31 of Paragould’s 75 points.

The Marion Lady Patriots coach hopes that her group of girls can rebound from the loss quickly and learn from their mistakes as the Lady Patriots hosts their cross-county rivals, the West Memphis Lady Devils (2-3), this Tuesday.

Though this will be the first time the Lady Patriots and Lady Devils have shared the hardwood this season, the two teams have played a couple of common opponents in Paragould and Green County Tech.

While neither team was able to steal a set from the Rams, Marion did have success against the Golden Eagles of Green County Tech.

The Lady Patriots defeated the Golden Eagles 3-1 in Marion, winning the first, second and fourth sets, to open the season.

West Memphis lost to the same Green County Tech team in three consecutive sets on August 24th, just two days after Marion earned their season opening victory over the Golden Eagles.

Meagan Adams led the Lady Patriots in total points against the Rams this past Tuesday, recording five aces and two kills.

Destiny King led the Marion team in kills with five while Lillian Fogleman, Claire Moncrief and Carly Russell all pitched in three apiece.

Fogleman also contributed 11 assists while Moncrief recorded the Lady Patriots only other assists, helping out on five kills.

Defensively, Caroline Brinkley led Marion with 21 digs. Russell finished second on the Lady Patriots team in the defensive category with seven digs.

Marion hosts the Lady Devils this Tuesday with games slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples