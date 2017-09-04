Marion Middle Schooler wins National Track Title

Julian F. Carter II of the Memphis Jaguars Track Club and 6th Grader at Marion Middle School recently attended the 51st Annual AAU Junior Olympics. It was held at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan over 10 days of tough competition.

This event is the world's largest multi-sport event welcoming more than 15,000 athletes competing in 18 different sports with 30,000 spectators attending. Participants hailed from 45 states competing in the largest multisport event in the country.

He made it to the AAU Nationals finals in the 800 meters 11-year-old male division. He ran a phenomenal race in the National finals by beating defending National Champion (400 & 800 meters) Alden Dupree of Maringouin, LA. He ran a season and nation best of 2:15.12 to beat out Dupree 2:15.13 in the 11-year-old male division. Carter II claimed his first National Title and the Gold Medal for the 800 meter race. This was his first full season running the 800 meter run.

He made to the AAU Nationals finals in the 400 meter dash 11-yearold male division with an awesome preliminaries round running a 59.64 for a top eight finish and a shot at the National Championship. He then competed in the 400 meter National finals placing 4th for the second consecutive year with a time of 1:00.13. The winning time was 59.43. His 4th place finish was good for a bronze medal.

The top eight boys are rewarded with gold and silver for 1st and 2nd place and 3rd through 8th place receiving bronze.

He also made the 200 meter dash but was held out of that event. He got to the Junior Olympics by being the best in Region 6 which consist of three states (Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama). He was the number one 200, 400 and 800 meters runner in Region 6 and brought home three gold medals for the Regional Championships. He was top ranked or near the top nationally all year as an 11 year sprinter/runner.

