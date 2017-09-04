Mark Rose to compete in Bass World Championships

West Memphis angler will travel to South Africa in October for tournament featuring teams from around the world

U.S. Angling Confederation PENNSYLVANIA — The U.S. Angling announced today that Mark Rose of West Memphis, Arkansas, will be a member of the 2017 USA Bass team.

U.S. Angling will send a talent laden team to South Africa to compete on the Vaal River, October 2-8, 2017. The USA Bass team will represent the United States at the Bass World Championship competing for Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.

The event is sanctioned by the Confederation Internationale de Peche Sportive (CIPS), which represents 50 million competitive anglers worldwide from 78 different countries. “I'm thrilled to be a part of the team that will propel bass fishing into an Olympic Sport” said Rose, “Bass fishing deserves to be in the Olympics and I'll do my part to make that happen.”

Rose has been ranked #1 in Bass Fan World Rankings on several occasions and has consistently finished in the Top-10 in the FLWAngler of the Year standings.

Rose made history in 2017 when he became the first person to ever win backto- back FLW Tour events on Lake Guntersville and Lake Travis. Throughout the years, Rose has amassed a total of over $2.3 million in earnings and has qualified for the Forrest Wood Cup 10 times. He has finished in the Top-10 an amazing 47 times. Rose believes that his versatility as an angler is one of his greatest strengths. The former centerfielder for the Arkansas State University baseball team loves hunting and spending time with his daughters.

From Tony Forte