News Briefs

The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

• Families In Transition Support Group Meetings – For victims of domestic violence. If interested in attending a support group contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. Nyya can be reached on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.

•

– The West Memphis Athletic Booster Club will host its 29th Annual Double Devil Feast, sponsored by Southland Park Gaming & Racing, on Friday, Sept. 8 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the West Memphis High School Cafeteria. The dinner consists of an 8 oz. New York Strip, baked potato, slaw, roll and drink. Eat in or carry out. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by calling Holmes Hammett at 870-735-1134 or Carolyn Chrestman at 870733-4259.

• A Question and Answer Federal Grants Information Seminar – Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Karate Kidz Zone, 108 E. Broadway, West Memphis. Speaker David Brown, 29 years Veteran Agent, Certified Business Coach, Certified Organizational Director, Certified Expert Document retriever and Locator and Certified Master Grant Writer. A free community event.

• Free Community Health Fair – East Arkansas Family Health Center will host a Free Community Health Fair Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 211 S. Broadway in Hughes. Free Health Screenings, School Supplies, activities for kids and prizes. The health fair is an effort to introduce EAFHC to the community where health services will be offered in the future. For additional information contact Chasity Aikens at 870-733-6305 or caikens@eafhc.org .

• AARP Drivers Safety Class

– Tuesday, Sept. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at the West Memphis Library, 213 N. Avalon St. Course is open to everyone, NO TEST, upon completion, you file with your insurance company for a three year discount. Cost is: AARP members $15 (must show your card), nonmembers $20. For more information or to reserve your seat, contact Garry or Gayle Hahne at 870-339-2180 or garry.hahne@gmail.com

• Commodity Distribution – Scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. or until food supplies are gone. The distribution will take place at the VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon St., West Memphis. Recipients must live in Crittenden County and meet the income guidelines that have been set for the emergency food assistance program. For questions concerning eligibility for this program, contact Keith Livesay at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas by calling 870-9323663.

• Marion Chamber Annual Awards Banquet – Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. Speaker Brian Welton, CEO Baptist Memorial Hospital Crittenden. Tickets $50 each or $450 for a table of 10. Contact the Marion Chamber of Commerce for tickets at 870-739-6041 or marionchamber. org

• Bible Study Fellowship – In-depth, inter-denominational Bible study is beginning its new year with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. First meeting is Sept. 14. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-2889716 or Paul Nave at 901-2871343.

• Fish Fry – Anthonyville Volunteer Fire Department Fund Raiser Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 10 a.m. at Green River Fellowship Hall, 9143 Hwy. 147 S., Anthonyville. $10 donation asked.

• Arkansas Connection Rebirth – Sponsored by J.S. Phelix Alumni Committee Sept. 16, 1 to 6 p.m. at Wonder City Boys and Girls Club, 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. Advance payment per person 10 yrs. old and up $25, day of event 10 yrs. old and up $35. All ages under 10 yrs. old free. All advance payments should be mailed to J.S. Phelix Alumni, P.O. Box 5591, West Memphis, AR 72303. Fun, Food, Fellowship, Games and Laughter. For more information contact Mary Brown Catha at 901-828-4913.

• West Memphis A& P Meetings Changed – Meetings will now be held on the Third Thursday at 4 p.m.

• Pride of Ruth/St. Peters #336 Back to School Rally – Monday, Sept. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, 211 S. 13th St., West Memphis. Giving away school supplies, voter registration, information on healthy eating habits for children and information on bullying. Officers Nichelle Murray W.M., Eddie West W.P. Cheryl Ross A.M., Leola Tate, secretary, Gloria Catha, assistant secretary, Annie Johnson, treasurer. Contact Cheryl Ross for additional information at 901-568-7218.

• All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessing Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870735-5077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges

• Delta Market – Every third Tuesday through October (Sept. 19 and Oct. 17) at the ASU-Mid South north campus parking lot with food, produce flowers, crafts, art and merchandise. New times are 3 to 7

p.m.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 South 14th Street in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday.

• Bethel AME Church Free Meals for All Children – Participating in the After School At Risk Program beginning through Saturday, Sept. 30 at the locations listed below: Bethel AME, 2403 E. Barton Supper (Monday-Friday) 3 p.m.; East Jr. High, 1151 Goodwin Supper (M-F) 3:30 p.m. and Snack (M-F) 4:30 p.m.; Faulk Elementary, 908 Vanderbilt Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; Maddux Elementary, 2100 E. Barton Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; West Memphis Housing, 4052 S. L. Henry-Unit 45, Supper (M-F) 3 p.m. and Wonder Elementary, 801 S. 16th St. (M-F) 3 p.m. Tutoring Resources available.

• Marion Community Health Fair – Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. Free and open to the public in the lobby of the Marion Performing Arts Center on the MHS Campus. To book healthcare provider booth space contact Tracy Brick Marion Chamber of Commerce at 870-739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas. org

• Hometown Crawfordsville Harvest Festival – Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. For 5K Run/Walk call Alex Alpe at 870-494-5947, Bakeoff call Michael Underwood at 562-857-1719 and Cricket Briggs at 901-652-5521. Arts and Crafts vendors call Corine Miller at 870-823-5854, Terri Watson at 901-262-4874, Jo Zachary (leave message) at 870-514-6143. For other information call Susan Marotti at 870-636-5822 and Joe Marotti at 870-514-0416. **NO PETS ALLOWED**

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-735-5217. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

Double Devil Feast