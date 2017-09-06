Black Knights run over Columbus Christian

West Memphis Christian earned its first win of the season, totaling 325 rushing yards in the process

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Following two close road losses to open the season, the West Memphis Christian Black Knights (1-2 overall, 0-0 1-1 MSISAS) returned home this past week in impressive fashion with a 50-0 victory over Columbus Christian Academy (0-2).

West Memphis Christian head coach Darrow Anderson is pleased with the resiliency his team showed upon returning home from back-to-back losses which saw the Black Knights on the wrong end of a nine-point total margin.

“It felt good,” Anderson said of the team’s first win. “We needed it. We’ve had two tough losses and I thought the guys responded well and played well.

We told the guys to not let up and keep playing until we pull them off. And, they didn’t let up. They played hard the whole time they were on the field. I think we’re taking steps in the right direction to try to make a run at the playoffs.”

The Black Knights, who led 43-0 at halftime, totaled 325 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 27 carries in an old-school ground-and-pound offensive performance.

“We basically just lined up, ran the football and were able to do it well,” Anderson said.

Half of West Memphis Christian’s rushing touchdowns came from junior Tyler Little who totaled 55 yards on six carries and relieved Parker Benson at quarterback during the second half. “Tyler did a really good job in the first half of getting the tough yards,” Anderson said. “Playing the running back spot, we had him hit up the middle quite a bit. He had a 31yard touchdown run and two more around six or seven yards. He got the tough yards and he’s kind of the reason we were able to keep moving the football up and down the field.”

While Little trudged the hard-earned yards for the Black Knights, West Memphis Christian senior Thomas Warren enjoyed several explosive plays, including a 54-yard touchdown run and another 44yard run which led to a Black Knights score.

Warren, who finished the game with three total carries for 129 yards and one touchdown, also led the Black Knights in receiving yards, hauling in one pass for a 45-yard touchdown from West Memphis Christian starting quarterback Parker Benson.

Benson completed three of five passes for 54 yards and that lone touchdown while also rushing five times for 17 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Mathew Land also ran into the end zone for West Memphis Christian, scoring once on five carries while totaling 54 yards.

Defensively, senior Mason Shidler led the Black Knights shutout with four total tackles and two sacks. Malik Barrow and Little each came away with an interception while West Memphis Christian freshman Jeremiah Stevenson recovered two Columbus fumbles.

With the first season victory under their belts, the Black Knights now shift their attention to Delta Streets Academy (0-3).

“We told the guys basically to enjoy the win but to come back ready to work on Monday,” Anderson said.

The Black Knights host Delta Streets this Friday in West Memphis with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples