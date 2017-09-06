Blue Devils fly past Mustangs in WM season opener

A second- half aerial attack by Academies of West Memphis quarterback Michael Troxler led to a lopsided victory for the Blue Devils in Week 1

WM School District FORREST CITY— Steven Stone made a sharp cut toward the sideline with a Forrest City draped all over him. As the throw neared Stone's hands, the Forrest City defender got a few fingers on the ball, causing it to change directions slightly.

As soon as the sound of the Mustang cornerback's hands scraping the ball was heard, Stone fell to his knees and secured the ball softly into his hands for a 15-yard gainer.

Stone's display of focus and dexterity opened up the West Memphis passing game in the second half and by the time it was over the Blue Devil receivers made their statement.

Seven consecutive completions from near the end of the third quarter to the end of the game earmarked West Memphis' 45-12 victory at Sam Smith Stadium over Forrest City.

Blue Devil senior quarterback Michael Troxler, who completed 11 of 17 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns, spread his throws evenly between Stone, junior Mason Kearney and senior Amauris Stinnett.

But the catch of the night belonged to Stone.

'I can't ever run that route right in practice,' Stone explained. 'That was a crazy catch. That's probably the first time I've ever run that route right. I ran it right, so I had to catch the ball. You catch the ball with your eyes, not your hands.'

Two of Stone's four catches for 64 yards went for touchdowns. Troxler's other touchdown pass went to Stinnett, who had three receptions for 53 yards.

Kearney made his mark late in the game with three catches for 53 yards.

'Michael had time to throw, which was important,' said West Memphis head coach Billy Elmore.

'The offensive line gave him time and our receivers just did what they normally do. A lot of things started clicking for us in the second half.'

They might not have clicked, however, had Elmore and his staff not challenged the team at halftime. Sloppy execution on both sides of the ball kept Forrest City in the game.

In fact, Forrest City held leads on two separate occasions in the first half.

Mustang quarterback Randal Moore gave his team a 6-0 lead on its first possession with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Gayles.

After Troxler connected with Stone for a 10-yard TD strike early in the second quarter to tie the game, the Mustangs broke back in front with a 3-yard touchdown by Kedarius Akins.

'We challenged (the offense) to score every time we got the ball in the second half,' said Elmore.

'We did that, minus a turnover. And then we challenged our defense not to give up another first down.'

The defense, which played so solid in a scrimmage at Batesville a week earlier, gave up 125 yards passing from Moore in the first half. Moore threw for only 15 yards in the second half. West Memphis clung to a tight 13-12 lead at halftime thanks to Troxler's TD pass to Stinnett from 15 yards out.

Senior running backs Guren Holmes and Quincy Marshall did most of the heavy lifting for the Blue Devil offense in the first 30 minutes or so. Holmes rushed for two second-half touchdowns and 108 yards for the game.

His two-yard touchdown with 1:47 to play in the third quarter gave the Blue Devils some breathing room at 19-12.

A Nick Brown interception after teammate Jerrodeus Wade tipped a Moore pass, set up Holmes' second touchdown, a four-yard scamper with 24.3 seconds left in the third quarter for a 2512 West Memphis advantage.

Holmes' score set the stage for two factors the rest of the way.

The Mustangs appeared to tire and they fumbled the next two West Memphis kickoffs.

And that's when Elmore opened up the playbook.

A Troxler to Stone scoring strike started it and it then led o Quincy Marshall's 14-yard touchdown.

'We have the ability to throw this year,' Elmore stated.

Troxler, who also added a rushing touchdown, admitted the Mustangs were primed to be picked.

'(Forrest City's) safeties and linebackers started creeping in closer and closer,' he said. 'Plus, I think they got tired, so we just put it on 'em.'

The Blue Devils prepare this week for their home opener this Friday night against Blytheville, which opened its season with a victory at Osceola.

By Billy Woods