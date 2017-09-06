H©E(ôoe©IPIE HOROSCOPE

AMES (Msurdn 21 to April 19) GEMMI (Mæy 21 to Jim® 2® CANCTM (Jem® 21 to JMy 22)

For Thursday, September 7, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April It's Friday, and you're ready for fun! You feel social and want to enjoy the company of others. The only downside is you have to be patient with authority. (Oh, that.)

This is a feel-good day for you! Enjoy redecorating where you live. Invite people over, because you love to entertain and offer your guests good food and drink.

GEMINI (May June 20) Relationships with a female friend will be positive today. Avoid disputes about who pays for what. Take the high road, but watch your pennies.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Relationships with bosses, parents and VIPs are excellent today. Admittedly, a brief emotional encounter is likely. Most importantly, do whatever you can to boost your income!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You might be attracted to someone who is different today, because you are intrigued with people from other cultures. Grab every chance to travel, because you will enjoy a change of scenery.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) When the dust settles after a brief disagreement, this will be a good day to make decisions about how to divide or share something. You likely will come out ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Enjoy schmoozing with friends, especially creative, artistic types. Resist the urge to make someone over or improve them in some way. (People

IA (S®pto 23

hate constructive criticism.)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You might see new ways to make your work area more attractive. You might also want to introduce reform or improvements to your job. Go gently to avoid arousing opposition.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a great day to schmooze with others and enjoy parties and social diversions. Sporting events will be fun, and romance will be affectionate and sweet.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is the perfect Friday to entertain at home; however, some of you will prefer to cocoon and hide. It's your choice – do what pleases you most.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today you're eager to enlighten others with your ideas, which often are modern and ahead of their time. A conversation with a sibling could be important to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Money issues are on your mind today. This is partly because you want to buy some beautiful treasures for yourself and loved ones.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are loyal, generous, levelheaded and confident. This year you will move on from things you've been involved with for the last decade because you're scrutinizing old values and ideas, and letting go what is no longer appropriate for you. This is a year to be more involved with others. Giving may become more important. Get ready for a fresh, new cycle waiting in your future!

YOU MMN TOïïMYs

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)