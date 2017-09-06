Yellowjackets beat Patriots in defensive battle

Wynne came out on top of Marion in a game that saw a combined four fumbles, three defensive scores and two interceptions

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The high flying passing attack of the Marion Patriots (0-1 overall, 0-0 6A Conference) clashed against the ground-andpound game of the Wynne Yellowjackets (1-0, 0-0 5A Conference) this past Friday. But, it was each team’s respective defense which highlighted a 24-20 victory for the Yellowjackets on Week 1 of the regular season.

Wynne, who recorded two safeties in the contest along with two interceptions returned for touchdowns and a fumble recovery, sealed the game by sacking Marion quarterback Jacob Green in the Patriots end zone, giving the Yellowjackets a 24-20 advantage and possession of the football back with 5:10 remaining in the contest.

AWynne punt downed at the Marion one-yard line preceded the Yellowjackets second safety.

Whether or not the Yellowjackets special team player indeed had possession of the ball at one-yard line, resulting eventually in a safety rather than a Patriots possession at their own 20-yard line, trailing by two points with 5:10 left to play and two timeouts in the bank, is hotly debated in Marion.

“I told that official, ‘Wait until you see it from the press box. I’ll bet you my salary.’,” said Marion head coach Jed Davis. “It literally bounced off his chest.

He kicked it into the end zone and three yards into the end zone he fell on it… I mean, we made too many mistakes. But, that’s got to be one of the worst officiating crews I’ve seen.”

After Marion’s defense forced a turnover on downs, the Patriots got the ball back on their own five-yard line with 42 seconds to go and no timeouts but were unable to pull off the comeback. Marion’s defense, led by Kenta Jones, highlighted the game for the Patriots, forcing three Wynne fumbles, recovering two and scoring one touchdown as Jones returned a fumble for 30 yards and a Marion scoring, cutting Wynne’s lead to 22-20 with 9:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.

In that moment, there was no doubt on the Marion sideline that a Patriots comeback was inevitable.

“Everybody was feeling like this is our game now,” Davis said. “Seven or eight minutes left in the game and you’re going, ‘Hey man, we’re going to kick off and we’re going to stuff them.’… The defense played lights out.”

Jones helped lead the Patriots defense, also contributing eight total tackles. Tying Jones for total stops on the Marion team was Anthony Switzer, Timon Atkins and Kade Triplett.

Although Marion did allow a 61-yard touchdown rush to Yellowjacket’s running back TaVon Hicks, who fished the night with 169 rushing yards on 24 carries, Davis is pleased with the effort the Patriots showed by holding Wynne to only one offensive score.

“When you play a team like Wynne, you can’t ask for a defense to do any better than ours did tonight,” Davis said. “We gave up one big play. Shoot, against that, that’s phenomenal. Hats off to Coach Smith and the defensive staff because they had quite the game plan… If you hold Wynne to one offensive touchdown, you should win every single time.”

Leading the Patriots offense, Green completed 16 of 28 passes for 168 yards, a touchdown while allowing two interceptions.

Green also led Marion in rushing with 51 yards and a rushing touchdown on eight carries.

Davis says that Green, who has not played a complete regular season football game in almost two years, may have been a little bit rusty as far as passing the ball in his return to the gridiron. But, that he likes his signal caller’s ability to break the pocket with his feet.

“Jacob’s a lot better than what he showed tonight,” Davis said. “He got the nerves a little bit. He made some really good throws but then we short armed some throws. He got frustrated a few times. He’s just got to learn and mature as a quarterback.

That’s not easy to do in practice. You need Friday nights to do that and it’s basically been two years since he played, since he got hurt last year. And, you can tell he’s a little rusty.

But, he also made some plays with his feet on third and fourth down that extended some drives. So, that was big too.”

Receiving Green’s lone touchdown pass was Taylor Brown who ended the game with three total receptions and 39 yards along with the score.

Joyrion Chase, Ryan Robbins and Slade Webb all hauled in four passes a piece for Marion, totaling 60, 38 and 28 yards, respectively.

Outside of Green’s rushing performance, Kentral Jones and Anthony Price pushed the ball on the ground for the Patriots, each with eight carries for 38 and 36 yards, respectively.

Marion hits the road this week as the Patriots travel to Missouri to battle the Jackson Fighting Indians (2-1). Kickoff in Jackson, Missouri this Friday is slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples