Blue Devils preparing for showdown with Chickasaws

The Academies of West Memphis football team looks to carry momentum from last week’s victory over Forrest City into their home opener against Blytheville this Friday

WM School District The game was over and the smiles and laughter told the whole story.

West Memphis outscored Forrest City 32-0 in the second half and wound up winning 45-12 in last Friday's season opener. But it seemed the raucous response was not only widespread, but crossed over into complete satisfaction.

'Part of that had to do with we didn't start very well,' explained Blue Devil head coach Billy Elmore, who won his fourth consecutive season opener.

True, the Blue Devils didn't exactly play sloppy football in the first half at Forrest City, but they trailed at two different points and ended up leading only 13-12 at intermission.

'We didn't play that bad in the first half. In fact, we were moving up and down the field on them. It was one of those games you felt like you were totally dominating them, but you look up at the scoreboard at halftime and you're not happy with the score,' Elmore added.

Elmore and company will be looking for a faster start from their group this Friday night when they play their home opener against Blytheville.

Kickoff at Hamilton- Shultz Field is set for 7 p.m.

The Chicks come into the game 1-0 after a 29-21 victory at home over Osceola.

At this time last year the Blue Devils were searching for ways to contain Blytheville running back Demekko Clark, who had lit them up in a 2015 loss.

However, the Blue Devils limited Clark to less than 80 yards and they kept him out of the end zone in a 35-25 West Memphis win.

Clark is gone, but the Chicks have other weapons that catch Elmore's eyes.

'They have a couple of kids who rotate at quarterback and all of them do a good job,' said Elmore.

'They have a backfield by committee. They also have a lot of good running backs and plus they have an offensive tackle that's been offered by Memphis, Kansas and Louisiana-Monroe.

'They are big up front and on defense they run an odd front and they fly to the ball. They try to overwhelm you at the point of attack. To beat them we'll have to play well.'

Blytheville will have to contend with a Blue Devil defense that looks like a good match-up for the Chicks' offense. However, the WM defense which was the biggest factor to come out of the team's preseason scrimmage at Batesville had a mediocre first-half performance at Forrest City.

'You know, with our defense, I think the bar has been set so high for them that it might be hard to reach it every week,' Elmore admitted. 'But we played well defensively in the second half (at Forrest City) and I think in the long run our defense is going to be very good.'

West Memphis will rely on a balanced offensive attack that saw senior running back Guren Holmes rush for 108 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Michael Troxler fire three touchdown passes while running for another.

The Blue Devil receiving corps was outstanding, too, with senior Steven Stone catching 4 balls for 63 yards and two touchdowns. BLUE DEVIL NOTES: Friday night's game is the annual Double Devil Feast in which fans can buy a $10 ticket and enjoy at steak dinner at the AWM cafeteria from 5-6:30 p.m.

On the menu are steak, baked potato, roll, slaw and soft drink.

Tickets can be purchased from any West Memphis Athletic Booster Club or at the West Memphis School District Administrative office on South Avalon.

By Billy Woods