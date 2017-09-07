Except Some Man Should Guide Me?

It was a phrase of a man who longed for understanding, spoken centuries past… so long ago that it seems irrelevant today. Philip had been sent to seek out that very same man in order to teach him. And when he found the man, Philip heard him reading scripture and asked the novice if he understood what it was that he was reading.

The man replied, “How can I, except some man should guide me?”

The memory of that ancient exchange stuck in my head after an experience I had just the other day.

For I had heard of a practice of a certain people these days, who take the time to practice great patience in little things: Like making tea, doing the dishes and washing laundry- by hand, no less.

And I thought, “Why?” Then it occurred to me (as it must have the man Philip tutored so long ago) that if I were to understand why, “How can I, except some man should guide me?”

And there's more. These folks do drawn-out chores for a reason-not out of necessity. It's not like they do not have automatic dishwashers or washing machines, or the same modern conveniences that we enjoy and take for granted.

They go about their work arduously and on purpose!

As opposed to folks like myself, who shove a lawnmower around the yard so fast that I nearly get heatstroke or a coronary in order to get it over with… like El-Quicko! So I can find my spot under the air conditioner soon as possible.

And their practice does not stop there.

For, as they do these things, they drag their daily activities out and do them s-l-o-w-e-r, as if they were savoring the moment. enjoying getting their hands wet, their backs sore, their heads aching and toiling at their chores, laboriously.

I shut the book I was reading on these people and let it fall to my lap. Shaking my head, I considered that up to that point I had been impressed by the practices they employed in their daily lives and that I had been studying most carefully.

But this?

I considered that the ones I was reading about we just plain backward or that something was wrong with them, and almost put my book away on the bookshelf to leave it there. But, surely there was more to this practice of theirs than met the eye, the thought occurred to me.

And sure enough, as their motivation lingered on my mind, I found the answer to the mystery of why they did these things the way they did…but from a completely different place and many days later… from a completely unlikely source.

For, it was while viewing a YouTube video that I found the answer to the mystery that had perplexed me.

As I watched the video, a man was giving a demonstration of washing clothes, slowly. Then folding them and putting them away. His actions at once put me in remembrance of those I had read about some days earlier. I sat in rapt attention to his actions and words.

And, as I did so, he mocked himself, telling the thoughts of his mind as he was folding: “Maybe I should be doing this faster, so I can visit so-and-so. I told them I would be there at three o-clock and I will be late if I don't hurry.”

He continued with, “Yesterday, I should have answered the question put to me by that person a different way. Oh, what will they think of me now? What I said might be called insensitive!” All the time making the motions of laundry folding and putting it away.

In the background, there was laughter from what was obviously an audience, watching the whole pantomime the speaker was performing.

For the man's face was frowning and he was pouting and making himself miserable as he did the laundry, spiraling into a pit of depression and self doubt. His thoughts were responsible for the misery he was suffering… and not his actions.

For all he was doing was folding laundry.

Why would he be suffering so in the midst of so simple an act?

Then, he stopped and spoke.

And when he did, his eyes seemed to fall upon me and the words he uttered were quiet and deliberate… the world around me was stilled, as if it had stopped spinning on its axis… as his lips moved and he spoke deliberately.

There were… in that instant… only two people in the entire universe, it seemed: He and I.

He asked a question.

“Why are people miserable from just their thoughts?” They were just thoughts. They were not even reality. Either they were mis-remembered notions dragged from the past or guesses at a possible future — most likely completely unattainable or impossible-which could never be realized. What is more important, he continued? The real or the unreal? He continued. It is the now. To be in the now… in the real world, and to be yourself. And in doing so, to be alive and relevant.

Then it popped into my head the reason for that sect of people who did their chores deliberately and ohso- slowly.

They were practicing living. The aim had NEVER BEEN the actual doing of chores in the first place! The aim was to obliterate the dread of the past and eliminate the fear of the future by intently being active in the here and now. To be real, to be relevant… in short, to live in the essence of what they were created to be — in the present and part of the present.

That was them.

Then, here WE are.

So many of us are prisoners of our own minds, of what we have done, obsessing over what needs to be done, what others should or could, or would have done. We make unreasonable demands of ourselves and others: “I should have done that… or they need to do the other.”

Then we suffer when those unreasonable demands are not met and we are not gratified, limping along with our wounded egos and hurt pride… and from what? Imagined slights.

We are-too many of usprisoners of our own thoughts and role-playing.

Small wonder that Shakespeare made a similar observation about this type of behavior, when he penned the words, “All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players.”

We are mere role players?

But there's hope. If we can break through those roles, in time we may become a conscious society. A happy, thinking one where the stereotypes and roles are a thing of the past and where living our lives to the fullest is what matters most.

At least, in theory, that is.

Only, that does not mean that I will ever enjoy mowing the lawn.

By Robert L. Hall