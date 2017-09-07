HOROSCOPE

For Friday, September 8, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a powerful day for you, because you will see ways to improve your health and also ways to improve your job. Could you ask for more?

Romance will be hot and heavy today. However, other areas of your life also will be intense and powerful, like sporting events, the arts and all your dealings with children.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Look for ways to make improvements to your home today, especially in areas like plumbing, bathrooms,

laundry places and anything to do with garbage and recycling. Just do it.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Because you are so convincing today, this is a powerful day for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and writing. You will be so persuasive!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. You are in a resourceful frame of mind today, which is why you will see new uses for items that you already own. You also might see new ways of earning money. Ka-ching!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve your image in the world. (You never get a second chance to make a first impression.)

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You can research something deeply today and discover answers to old problems. You will be persistent and won't give up until you find what you're looking for.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You might attract someone to you today who is powerful, even intimidating. Alternatively, you might be a powerful leader for a group of people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You make a great impression on parents, bosses and VIPs today. They see you as an ally and someone who will support them or even take over for them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 Jan. 19) People are opinionated today, which is why you might want to avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues. Easy does it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Look for new ways and approaches to dealing with shared property, inheritances and insurance issues. There are always many ways to do anything.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Give some serious consideration to how you might improve your partnerships and close friendships today. If you think about it, you will see a way. (Listening with patience and kindness is a good start.)

BORN TODAY: You are dependable and precise. You also are resilient and can bounce back from adversity. This year you begin a new nine-year cycle. It's time to clarify your goals and begin to act on them. Hard work may be necessary to get a new venture moving. Fortunately, you will feel physically strong. This is a powerful year; use it to its full advantage!

