Lady Patriots make easy work of Lady Devils on the hardwood

Marion swept West Memphis in three as the Crittenden County rivalry took to the volleyball court earlier this week

Without a single open parking spot outside Marion Middle School and standing room only inside the Patriots gymnasium, the Marion Lady Patriots (4-2 overall, 4-2 6A/5A-3 Conference) swept the West Memphis Lady Devils (2-4, 0-3) in three sets; 25-17, 25-7, 25-12.

Though Marion won the last two sets easily, West Memphis hung around tightly in the opening act, cutting the Lady Patriots lead to 20-16 on a kill by Chloe Kauffman who tied teammate Anna Nelson to lead the Lady Devils in kills with three apiece.

However, as a pair of kills by Marion’s Destiny King led to a Lillian Fogleman ace, the energy shifted greatly to the Lady Patriots half of the hardwood.

“We started out well,” said Lady Devils head coach Erin Neeley. “We competed for the first 15 points. Then, we let up.”

“I think that Marion had the momentum,” Neeley added of the second set. “We had some silly mistakes and we never could get that energy back from game one.”

Marion head coach Lisa Beasley attributes the Lady Patriots momentum in the second set to the ability to maintain the serve, particularly Claire Moncrief’s ability to deliver serves.

“We were able to keep the serve,” Beasley said. “Claire did an excellent job back there serving. We were able to get some momentum, get into a rhythm and score some points. And, that’s what we’ve been needing. And, Claire provided that tonight.”

King emphatically slammed home a kill that served as the match point in the second set. The Marion senior led the Lady Patriots against the Lady Devils with 12 total kills and a pair of aces.

“She’s just an athlete,” Beasley said of King. “She’s a beast. We’re glad to have her. We’re lucky to have her. And, I just like to watch her play.”

Marion’s Carly Russell finished second among scores in the rivalry game against West Memphis with 10 kills while also adding 14 digs, defensively. Megan Adams led the Lady Patriots in aces with five while Caroline Brinkley led the Marion defense with 21 total digs.

Following a pair of losses, Beasley is pleased to see her girls playing on the same page and back in the win column.

“All of them, when they’re playing together, playing well and get some energy behind them, they’re fun to watch,” Beasley said. “I think tonight that they kind of pulled together, got over that hump and kind of got us going.”

Of course, Tuesday’s night win coming in Marion against West Memphis served as an extra sweet way for the Lady Patriots to break their brief losing skid.

“I don’t ever like to lose, but beating West Memphis and winning at home, those are two special things,” Beasley said. “And, I’m glad to get them. Of course, West Memphis is huge. You saw the crowd and the atmosphere. I think it’s just a fun environment for this group of girls and for our sport.”

The Marion High School junior varsity team also picked up a win in their set against West Memphis this week, defeating their crosscounty counterparts 25-12. Emma Stokes recorded six aces for the junior varsity Lady Patriots while Autumn Starling notched four aces.

As for the Lady Devils, Neeley says her team will carry away from Marion several areas of their game that the head coach would like to see her West Memphis ladies improve on.

“We need to learn how to pick up the tip,” Neeley said. “We’ve got to cover the middle of the court and we have to stay steady from beginning to end.”

The Lady Devils are back in action tonight, hosting the Wynne Yellowjackets (2-6-2) in West Memphis with the first slate of games set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

The Lady Patriots look to bring their momentum from Tuesday night’s victory with them to Blytheville tonight as the Marion team travels to take on the Chickasaws (0-5). The first set of games in Blytheville is slated for 4:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples