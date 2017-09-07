News Briefs

– The West Memphis Athletic Booster Club will host its 29th Annual Double Devil Feast, sponsored by Southland Park Gaming & Racing, on Friday, Sept. 8 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the West Memphis High School Cafeteria. The dinner consists of an 8 oz. New York Strip, baked potato, slaw, roll and drink. Eat in or carry out. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by calling Holmes Hammett at 870-735-1134 or Carolyn Chrestman at 870733-4259.

• A Question and Answer Federal Grants Information Seminar – Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Karate Kidz Zone, 108 E. Broadway, West Memphis. Speaker David Brown, 29 years Veteran Agent, Certified Business Coach, Certified Organizational Director, Certified Expert Document retriever and Locator and Certified Master Grant Writer. A free community event.

• Free Community Health Fair – East Arkansas Family Health Center will host a Free Community Health Fair Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 211 S. Broadway in Hughes. Free Health Screenings, School Supplies, activities for kids and prizes. The health fair is an effort to introduce EAFHC to the community where health services will be offered in the future. For additional information contact Chasity Aikens at 870-733-6305 or caikens@eafhc.org .

• Celebrating A New Face – Join Weaver Elementary School, 1280 E. Barton St., West Memphis on Monday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. as they begin A New Journey.

• AARP Drivers Safety Class – Tuesday, Sept. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at the West Memphis Library, 213 N. Avalon St. Course is open to everyone, NO TEST, upon completion, you file with your insurance company for a three year discount. Cost is: AARP members $15 (must show your card), nonmembers $20. For more information or to reserve your seat, contact Garry or Gayle Hahne at 870-339-2180 or garry.hahne@gmail.com

• Commodity Distribution – Scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. or until food supplies are gone. The distribution will take place at the VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon St., West Memphis. Recipients must live in Crittenden County and meet the income guidelines that have been set for the emergency food assistance program. For questions concerning eligibility for this program, contact Keith Livesay at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas by calling 870-9323663.

• Marion Chamber Annual Awards Banquet – Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. Speaker Brian Welton, CEO Baptist Memorial Hospital Crittenden. Tickets $50 each or $450 for a table of 10. Contact the Marion Chamber of Commerce for tickets at 870-739-6041 or marionchamber. org

• United Auto Workers Retirees Meeting – Thursday, Sept. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Rd., Paragould.

• Bible Study Fellowship – In-depth, inter-denominational Bible study is beginning its new year with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. First meeting is Sept. 14. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-2889716 or Paul Nave at 901-2871343.

• Fish Fry – Anthonyville Volunteer Fire Department Fund Raiser Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 10 a.m. at Green River Fellowship Hall, 9143 Hwy. 147 S., Anthonyville. $10 donation asked.

• Families In Transition Support Group Meetings – For victims of domestic violence. If interested in attending a support group contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. Nyya can be reached on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.

• Arkansas Connection Rebirth – Sponsored by J.S. Phelix Alumni Committee Sept. 16, 1 to 6 p.m. at Wonder City Boys and Girls Club, 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. Advance payment per person 10 yrs. old and up $25, day of event 10 yrs. old and up $35. All ages under 10 yrs. old free. All advance payments should be mailed to J.S. Phelix Alumni, P.O. Box 5591, West Memphis, AR 72303. Fun, Food, Fellowship, Games and Laughter. For more information contact Mary Brown Catha at 901-828-4913.

• Community Fair – First Missionary Baptist Church, 434 S. 12th St., West Memphis Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 9 a.m. The goal of the event is to inform citizens of businesses and service organizations within our community. The businesses and organizations will provide free health services, educational/informational fliers and brochures. Live DJ, bouncers and refreshments. Rev. Remille M. Faulkner is the pastor.

• West Memphis A& P Meetings Changed – Meetings will now be held on the Third Thursday at 4 p.m.

• Pride of Ruth/St. Peters #336 Back to School Rally – Monday, Sept. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, 211 S. 13th St., West Memphis. Giving away school supplies, voter registration, information on healthy eating habits for children and information on bullying. Officers Nichelle Murray W.M., Eddie West W.P. Cheryl Ross A.M., Leola Tate, secretary, Gloria Catha, assistant secretary, Annie Johnson, treasurer. Contact Cheryl Ross for additional information at 901-568-7218.

• All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessing Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870735-5077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges

