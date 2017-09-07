Opening of Dove Season 2017

Times Outdoors Columnist The opening day of dove season, Sept. 2, 2017, was preceded by the 5 inch rain caused by Hurricane Harvey. Many of the prepared dove fields were flooded and all were very muddy. Several of the hunts were postponed until the following weekend. Many of the fields had lost their doves due to the winds and rains of the hurricane. A few of the hunts boasted very good shooting with a lot of doves. Is it not better to call it shooting instead of hunting? There is not much hunting, just sitting on a stool and hiding, and then pulling the trigger as the birds approach.

The hunt I was on had lost most of its birds, but opening day is visiting with friends and family. There was a swarm of young hunters, all in camo, many getting to pull the trigger on a dove for the first time. The clay bird thrower was getting a heavy workout prior to going to the field. All the kids needed a few practice shoots and there was much clapping on each “hit” target and more advice on what went wrong.

About 3 p.m. it was time to hit the field in an armada of 4-wheel vehicles ranging from one person rides to the latest six seater. I can assure you that the kids had these rides well warmed up and ready for the mud. There was even a fancy 20 person cart with a roof on it pulled by a 4-wheel pickup truck. Everybody made it through the mud to the half mile long sunflower field.

Dr. Keith, his buddy from Jonesboro David Bailey, and I hunted together in the shade of a large oak tree. Daddies and few mamas with the kids were hidden in the sunflower all down the long field. The first dove probably had 25 shots fired at him before he made it to the safety of the woods and the hunt was on. There went not many birds but the few that came on the field were welcomed with volleys of shot and much cheering when a bird went down. There were enough retrievers to find all the birds. A few hunters got their limits of 15 birds, but most did not. Many of the young hunters got their “first” birds on their first real hunts. That was where all the cheering was coming from!

After the hunt was over the bird cleaning was required and these young hunters were taught how to clean the game. “You shoot, you clean.” Then a big BBQ was set up and a great meal was enjoyed with a lot of hunting stories. Dove hunts are not measured by the number of birds taken, but by the shared friendship and good memories created. The kids might not remember that first bird, but it is guaranteed that the dads did.

The winds and rains have slowed down the fishing that was already not very good. This cooler weather and rising full moon has to help. A few crappie off the KampKare Free pier are being caught early in the morning. The bank fishing on Midway Lake is producing a few nice catfish. The trout fishermen on the rivers and big lakes in north central Arkansas are reporting mixed results.

As an odd note, the chestnuts are falling. You know, chestnuts roasting on an open fire. There are a couple of trees in my yard and not many people have seen a chestnut, much less eaten one. They are very good. Look at the pictures with this article.

Congratulations to Josh Hall, pastor of 1st Baptist Church West Memphis, on the arrival of his daughter Belle. She was born on Papa Duck's birthday. Bet she is going to like fishing! There are many young hunters that got to “open” the season. This should be a regular event. Folks are starting to clean out their freezers of last year’s trophies. Remember Lakeside Taxidermy for quality work, fast service, and reasonable prices. Good hunting and fishing.

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870- 732- 0455 or 901- 4843430 johncriner@ hotmail. com

By John Criner