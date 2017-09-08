Blue Imps notch historic victory over Marion

For the first time in school history, West Junior High bested their cross- county rivals in volleyball

WM School District The West Junior High volleyball team claimed a first-ever victory over Marion on Tuesday night.

The Lady Blue Imps won two out of three sets against Marion to improve to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play. West lost the first set 21-25 before claiming 25-21 and 16-14 wins in the final sets.

'What made this so special was it was the first time we've ever beaten Marion,' said West head coach Jeannie Crader.

'Beating such a reputable program was a true honor and accomplishment.'

Delanie Johnson enjoyed a strong night by hitting on 7 of 8 serves with 1 ace while also leading the team with 6 kills. Presley Crader was the top server going 20 of 22 with a team-high 4 aces while also leading the team in assists. Lydia Brown was also 6 of 6 in serves and seventh-grader Samantha Holt led the West squad in digs.

'Our program is hitting a high note right now,' said Crader. 'I think there are two big factors in that.

First, the players' determination. Second, their parents allow them to play club ball and also give several of them private lessons.'

Eleven of West's players play club ball after the school season ends.

Earlier in the evening the West seventh-graders also posted a victory over Marion. West won all three sets 15-12, 15-7 and 15-5 as Holt led the way with 5 aces while also leading in kills.

By Billy Woods