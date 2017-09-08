Farm Bureau Players of the Week

Player of the Week

The Farm Bureau Week 1 Player of the Week is Earle Bulldogs offensive lineman Montrell Blockman. Pictured: (left-to-right) Coach Albert Coleman, Blockman, and Brian Doyle (Farm Bureau Agent).

Player of the Week

The Farm Bureau Week 1 Player of the Week is Marion Patriots safety Kenta Jones. Pictured are: (left-to-right) Ross Hensley (Farm Bureau Agent), Jones, and Jason Owens (Farm Bureau Agent).

Player of the Week

The Farm Bureau Week 1 Player of the week is West Memphis Blue Devils running back Quincy Marshall. Presenting the award to Marshall is Farm Bureau Agent Barrett McCollum.

