Finding alternative exercises for struggling children

Kids with anxiety, behavioral issues can stay active with nontraditional activities

Are Irish dancing and rock climbing sports?

Maybe not in the traditional sense, but any extracurricular activities that struggling kids find enjoyable should not be dismissed as lacking merit.

Consider this: It's recommended that children exercise for 60 minutes a day.

But kids who are shy, uncoordinated, or easily distracted can experience anxiety from forced group participation in school sports.

That's according to the education advocates at Brain Balance Achievement Centers (www.brainbalancecenters. com) — a holistic, drug-free approach to addressing behavioral, social, or learning difficulties in kids. They recommend the following alternative physical activities for children with difficulties: • ROCK CLIMBING — This sport requires concentration but very little teamwork. It trains the cardiovascular system, builds muscle, and strengthens the bones. Plus, there’s nothing like the sense of accomplishment when reaching the top.

• DISC GOLF — Detailoriented kids will enjoy this game, which requires the player to throw a Frisbee or plastic disc toward a target. Each participant can move through the course at their own pace, playing at a level that suits them — alleviating nervousness and pressure.

• IRISH DANCING — Kids will enjoy learning high-energy steps and routines made from various combinations of ball changes. The Celticinspired costumes and music can also appeal to a highly imaginative child by triggering an interest in history and folklore.

• ROLLER SKATING — Roller skating provides an aerobic workout in a social space that provides easy escape from bullies and cliques. With a few inexpensive classes, children can be doing fun figure eights while building muscle strength and full-body coordination.

• HORSEBACK RIDING — Many children love animals, and horseback riding lessons can nurture that love while teaching a sense of community and sportsmanship. Kids who respond well to structured environments will appreciate the rules and timeless traditions inherent to the sport.

From Liz Bagot