ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You are levelheaded about money issues today. Sometimes you're impulsive, but today you are sensible and wise – at least about money.

Today the Moon is in your sign, which gives you a slight advantage over all the other signs. It also heightens your emotional reaction to everything.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You will like to hide at home today or work alone or behind the scenes to get some quiet privacy. This is a good way to replenish your energy.

CANCER June 21 to July 22) An important conversation with a female could be significant today. Why not share your hopes for the future to see what she says? Sometimes feedback is surprisingly helpful.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) For some reason, others notice you today and are talking about you. You don't mind the attention, but do be aware this is going on, in case you have to do some damage control.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Do something different today, because you're hungry for change! Ideally, travel somewhere. If you can't physically travel, then travel through books or film.

LIBRA (Sept. Oct. 22) Take a moment to wrap up loose details about shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt so that these issues don't nag you in the back of your mind. Do yourself this favor.

AQUAMUS (JJm, 2® Mk 18) SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Because the Moon is opposite your sign today, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This simply requires a little patience and cooperation. It's no biggie.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Focus on ways to become more efficient and effective in everything that you do. In other words, get more bang for your buck from your efforts at home and at work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Take some time out to play today. Meet some pals for a drink and some laughs. Enjoy sporting events, the arts and playful times with children. Do something!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Give in to your urge to cocoon at home today, because you need this peace and quiet. When your mind is calm, then you can pull your act together and take it on the road.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Today you want to have a real conversation with someone. (Not just chitchat about the weather.) You need to bond with someone – perhaps a sibling, relative or neighbor?

YOU BORN TODAY: You have common sense. You are confident, idealistic, warm and reliable. This is a wait-and-see time, a year when you will find yourself more in the background and in a stage of development. It is a time for cooperation and building relationships that will benefit you in the future. Because your success lies in interacting with other people be friendly!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)