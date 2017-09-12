Black Knights run through Delta Streets Academy

Head coach Darrow Anderson and the West Memphis Christian Black Knights exploded against Delta Streets this past week, putting up 581 total yards of offense and 55 points

sports@theeveningtimes.com

After dropping their first two games of the season by a combined nine points, the West Memphis Christian Black Knights (2-2 overall, 1-1 MSISA) have flipped the script, winning their last two games by a total score of 105-0, including a 55-0 victory over Delta Streets Academy (0-4) this past Friday.

The secret to the Black Knights success, according to West Memphis Christian head coach Darrow Anderson, is simplicity and getting back to a potent, ground-andpound style rushing attack. “I think a lot of it is that we’re not trying to do anything overly extreme right now,” Anderson said.

“We’re trying to get good at what we’re good at.

We’ve focused more on running the football here lately, just trying to keep things simple and not get tricky.”

“In the past, we haven’t been able to do that,” Anderson added. “So, we’ve had to use formation and a little bit of trickery to make things happen. This year, in these last two games, we’ve been able to line up and do what we’ve been able to do and we’ve been very effective at it.”

Leading the Black Knights on the ground this past week against Delta Streets was quarterback Parker Benson and second- string quarterback and utility back Tyler Little.

Little, who broke off a 70-yard touchdown run while playing quarterback, led all West Memphis Christian running backs with 133 yards on six carries.

It was Benson, however, who led all West Memphis Christian players on the ground, rushing nine times for 155 yards and one touchdown.

However, while Benson’s feet dazzled the Black Knight’s home fans, his arm put on a display as well, completing nine of 12 passes for 123 yards and three scores through the air.

Leading 28-0 in the first half, Anderson saw a perfect opportunity to fine tune the Black Knights passing game, something the head coach says will be essential as the season progresses.

“That’s the reason we did it,” Anderson said. “We actually were really good at it the other night. Our biggest problem before had been being able to have time to throw it.

We’ve had trouble blocking long enough to have time to get passes out.

Friday night, (Benson) had plenty of time to throw the football… Everything looked really good.”

Hauling in two of Benson’s three touchdown passes, senior wide receiver Bryce Waller led the Black Knights in receiving. Waller brought in three total receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior receiver and running back Malik Barrow also contributed in a variety of areas, grabbing three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown as well as rushing three times for 82 yards and a score on the ground.

Anderson believes that the Black Knights are firing on all cylinders heading into this Friday’s homecoming game against the Strider Academy Rams (0-4).

“This last week, I thought was our best complete game that I’ve seen us play offensively,” Anderson said. “I think our confidence level is going up a little bit.”

Kickoff at West Memphis Christian this Friday between the Black Knights and Rams is slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples