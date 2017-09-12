Bulldogs pull away from Timberwolves in 2nd half

The Earle Bulldogs wore down the Cedar Ridge Timberwolves to turn a two- point halftime lead into an 18- point final margin of victory

Newark – Clinging onto a 24-22 lead at halftime, Earle head coach Albert Coleman changed several things about his team during the break in order to pull away in the second half and exit Cedar Ridge High School with a 46-28 victory.

The most noticeable thing that changed for the Earle Bulldogs (1-1 overall, 0-0 2A Conference) in that second half was a defensive intensity that held the Cedar Ridge Timberwolves (0-2, 0-0 3A) to a lone second half touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

“They’re energy level changed,” Coleman said of his defense. “We stayed in the same format. But, we sent more off the edge.

Our linemen actually were aggressive in shooting gaps. Before, we had them holding. So, we did a lot more shooting gaps (in the second half) and it paid off.”

Another difference for the Earle team between halves one and two, Division-1 quarterback prospect Gerry Bohannon entered the game behind center, reliving second-string quarterback Donerius Crowder.

Crowder started the game as Bohannon nursed a sore hamstring and earned some valuable game-time experience, according to Coleman.

“Crowder looked good,” Coleman said. “He doesn’t get a whole lot of reps in practice. He doesn’t get as many reps as Gerry. So, his throwing mechanics are down a little bit. But, he completed some good passes early and he ran the ball early. He ran the offense like we wanted it to run.”

Crowder finished the first half completing three of 16 passes for 58 yards, one touchdown and an interception. The second-string signal caller also carried the ball seven times for 33 yards, losing one fumble.

However, with only a two-point lead at halftime, Coleman decided to bring in his star quarterback for the second act.

“The whole thing was to not play him, honestly,” Coleman said. “It was one of those things where we just felt like we could get our second team guy a chance to get some reps.

But, the game ended up getting a little too tight. We thought we’d probably be up 20 points or so (at halftime). So, with it being so close, we couldn’t chance it with the second team quarterback.”

Bohannon didn’t do much during the second half, with no need to over exert himself during the nonconference schedule. He did, however, take his first carry of the evening 75 yards down, jogging down the left side of the field past a swarm of Timberwolves before finally being forced out at the Cedar Ridge six-yard line.

Bohannon ended the night with two carries for 76 yards and a touchdown while also completing two of six passes for 19 yards and two two-point conversions.

While scouts and fans alike were waiting to be mesmerized by the feet of Bohannon, it was actually the rushing of Earle running back Jacquez Gray that stole the show and broke down the Cedar Ridge defense in the second half.

Gray gashed a Timberwolves defense which looked exhausted in the second half, finishing the night with 16 rushes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Gray’s workhorse mentality is one of the main reasons why Coleman continues to trust the senior in the Bulldogs backfield.

“Jacquez has come into his own right now,” Coleman said. “I’m proud of him as an individual, team leader and captain on the team. He works hard and he wanted it. I told him that when he needed a break, I’ll pull him out. I said, ‘Hey Jacques, you need a break? Let me know and you can just go back in.’ He was out for one play and he was ready to go back in. That let me know that he had the hunger and that he really wanted to win the game.”

But, allowing Gray to have his monster night was what Coleman considers the biggest difference between the team’s Week 1 22-14 loss to Central High School (West Helena) and last Friday’s 18-point victory: the Bulldogs offensive line. “Our line did a whole lot better tonight than they did in previous nights,” Coleman said. “Tonight, when we needed to run the ball in the second half, they kept up and they ran blocked. They wanted me to call run plays for them to run behind them. They wanted that.”

Another player hitting his prime for the Bulldogs, according to Coleman, is wide receiver Ojohsua Bunton. Bunton accounted for two of Earle’s three first-half touchdowns.

After returning a kickoff for a 75-yard score, the 6-2 senior rushed for a 57-yard touchdown, giving the Bulldogs a 24-22 lead with five seconds left in the second quarter. “I’ll tell you, O.J. is growing into his own too where he’s finally believing in the system and believing in himself too,” Coleman said.

The Bulldogs return home this week to hosts the Mountain View Yellowjackets (0-2) with kickoff in Earle this Friday slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples