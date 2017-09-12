Canceled Red Wolves game with Miami a missed opportunity

A- State misses out on chance to showcase school, team

Saturday's scheduled contest between the University of Miami and Arkansas State was canceled due to concerns over Hurricane Irma.

The game was scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. from Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, but with the Category 5 storm in the Caribbean and tracking to hit the South Florida region over the weekend, University of Miami officials made the call to cancel and not send the team and all related personnel to Arkansas amid the potential chaos.

The game will not be rescheduled this season, as the only bye week the Hurricanes have is the weekend of Oct. 7. Arkansas State's bye week is in November. The move drew some criticism.

“The decision to cancel these athletic contests is difficult, especially as some are scheduled to take place away from Miami,' Miami athletic director Blake James said. 'However, we made the collective decision that we simply cannot put our student-athletes, coaches and staff in danger traveling to and from contests.'

Several other sporting events have been affected because of the storm.

The Central Florida and Memphis game was first moved to Friday in Orlando to avoid Hurricane Irma before ultimately being canceled. Sunday's NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers was rescheduled for Week 11 when the teams originally had a bye week. The canceled game between the Red Wolves and ‘Canes was expected to draw a lot of eyes in the college football world. 16th-ranked Miami opened the season by beating Bethune-Cookman 41–13, while Arkansas State made it a game with Nebraska, coming up only a touchdown short in a tough 43–36 loss on the road. The game, played in Jonesboro, would have put Arkansas State in a position to highlight the school and its programs to a larger audience and given the team a chance to compete against a nationally-ranked opponent.

“Been looking forward to Miami and ASU for two years,” lamented David Copeland, a West Memphis resident and long-time Miami fan. “Had tickets before you were even suppose to buy them, but they just canceled the game. Makes me want to cancel my day and go to the house.”

