Devil’s ‘D’ dominates in West Memphis shutout

Blytheville head coach: ‘ Those guys were pretty nasty all night’

WM School District Blytheville head coach Ben Fisher made a phone call last week he wishes he'd never made.

Fisher contacted the Batesville coaching staff to get a second-hand scouting report on the West Memphis Blue Devils.

Batesville hosted West Memphis in a preseason scrimmage on Aug. 24.

'They told me that (West Memphis') offense would come along as the season progressed, but they warned me that their defense is ridiculous,' said Fisher, moments after his team was mauled 40-0 by the Blue Devils last Friday night at Hamilton-Shultz Field.

The Blue Devils (2-0) held the Chicks (1-1) to only 32 yards of offense overall, but the visitors just could not run on West Memphis, getting minus 16 yards rushing.

One week after a mediocre first-half performance at Forrest City, the Blue Devil defense put four quarters together and returned to its dominant ways.

Blytheville had two yards rushing in the first half and did not cross the 50-yard line all night even after intercepting a ball early in the game and gaining possession at its own 46. The next two Blytheville plays resulted in a loss of nine yards and the Chicks were forced to punt after a thirddown play netted two yards.

'You know, our defense is really quick,' said West Memphis head coach Billy Elmore. 'You see something that looks open and then there's three guys standing there in just a split second. That's the thing we're excited about with our defense.'

Senior defensive end Verndarious Hodges terrorized the Blytheville backfield all night, compiling three quarterback sacks and another tackle for lost yardage.

'I did what I was supposed to do tonight and it just seemed to come easy,' Hodges said. 'The technique looked right and all I had to do from there is just play as hard as I can.'

Blytheville lost yardage on four of its first 15 plays. West Memphis' defense had two takeaways, coming off a late interception by Jarrodeus Wade, who was in the face of Chicks receivers all night long, and fumble recovery.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devil offense wasn't shabby either. Senior quarterback Michael Troxler displayed some quick feet in rushing for a touchdown and 39 yards overall while completing 7 of 18 passes for 126 yards.

Senior running backs Guren Holmes and Quincy Marshall each rushed for two touchdowns and Holmes had 99 yards on the ground.

'I think Guren ran with more conviction as the game progressed,' said Elmore. 'We got into a 21 package with a tight end and two backs, and that's not something we've shown a whole lot, but (tight end) Marcus Whitaker gives us the ability to do that and it opens up more creases for us.

(Blytheville) had eight guys in the box and we were still able to run the ball on them.'

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils played most of the night with four defenders in the box and the Chicks just could not make anything happen. Blytheville had three first downs all night, including just one in the second half.

'We challenged our defense at halftime to not give up another first down,' said Elmore.

'When you get to the point where you're challenging your defense not to give up a single first down, that's setting the bar really high.

We tell them that our expectations for them are really high.'

The Blue Devils compiled a 26-0 lead at halftime on TDs from Troxler, two from Marshall and one from Holmes.

'Twenty-six to nothing at halftime…we were pretty pleased,' said Elmore.

It only got more nightmarish for the Chicks in the second half. The Blue Devil D had seven plays behind the line of scrimmage.

'We're sitting here essentially playing the biggest 6A school and we're the smallest 5A school,' Fisher said. 'Numbers had a lot to do with it, but (West Memphis' defense) is the best I've seen in the four years I've been head coach. The guys that caught my eye were No. 70 (Derek Milligan), No. 85 (Hodges) and the center (Caleb Clark). Those guys were pretty nasty all night.'

The Blue Devils will take to the road again this Friday night at Little Rock Central, which will be the final non-conference clash of the season.

By Billy Woods