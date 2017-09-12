Marion comes up short in shootout in Missouri

The Marion Patriots wound up one score shy of the Jackson, Missouri Fighting Indians in a game that saw 13 total touchdowns

The Marion Patriots (0-2 overall, 0-0 6A Conference) ended up on the wrong side of a shootout in Missouri this past Friday, falling to the Jackson Fighting Indians (3-1) 49-42.

Defensively, the Patriots struggled, especially in the secondary. Jackson scorched the Marion defense for six total passing touchdowns, a disappointing stat according to Patriots head coach Jed Davis.

“We just didn’t execute very well,” Davis said.

“We had a lot of busted assignments in the secondary cover-wise. We had a lot of guys that we would send on blitzes that for whatever reason didn’t end up blitzing. We just had a lot of breakdowns. What was most frustrating is that it was really simple stuff that we just forgot how to do. And, that’s really surprising because those are some of our guys that have been playing for a while… We just couldn’t do much right defensively this week.”

Marion also found a hard time trying to establish their rushing attack. Davis felt, going into the game, that the Patriots would be able to exploit an undersized Fighting Indians defensive line. However, despite 30 rushing attempts, the Patriots were unable to find consistency on the turf this past Friday.

“We thought we were going to able to push them around a little bit up front because they were smaller than us,” Davis said. “But, they did a great job of getting off our blocks. We just really couldn’t get any consistency with it. We realized pretty quickly that we weren’t doing a very good job at blocking it. So, we went back to what we know best and that’s throwing it around.”

Once they went to the air, the Patriots did find success. Marion quarterback Jacob Green impressed his head coach by bouncing back from a tough Week 1 in which the Patriots signal caller only tossed the pigskin for 168 yards, one score and two interceptions. Green, who missed almost all of last season with an injury, appeared to have gotten rid of any rust this past week, completing 28 of 45 passes for 417 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

“People were a little shocked last week,” Davis said. “(Green) didn’t have a great game. But, it was really his first game as quarterback ever in his high school career. I wanted to see how he would bounce back, how he was going to handle the adversity of not playing very well. And, I couldn’t have been more pleased. He did a great job of staying in the pocket. He did a great job of keeping his eyes downfield… He was really able to stand in there and take the heat. I was super pleased with how he stayed in the pocket.”

Hauling in over a third of Green’s passes, Joyrion Chase led the Patriots in receiving with 10 catches for 138 yards. Slade Webb also put up a triple-digit receiving game for Marion, grabbing eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Robins and Taylor Brown also had touchdown receptions, finishing the night with five and four grabs for 47 and 85 yards, respectively.

On the back of the impressive passing attack, the Patriots led the Fighting Indians 35-28 in the third quarter, but surrendered a passing touchdown which allowed Jackson to not the game at 35 apiece. A Marion fumble then led to another touchdown through the air for Jackson, putting the Fighting Indians up 49-35.

Green did lead Marion to a passing touchdown, cutting the Jackson lead to one score, 49-42, with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

However, two fourth-down conversions melted the clock and secured the Jackson victory.

“We had the opportunities to win that game and we just didn’t get it done,” Davis said.

After an impressive defensive performance in Week 1 and a high-scoring offensive outing in Week 2, Davis hopes that all facets of the Marion team can sync up in Week 3 as the Patriots prepare to hosts the Blytheville Chickasaws (1-1).

“We just have to put it all together,” Davis said. “We have to have a game where both sides of the ball and the special teams do what they’re supposed to do.

And, we’ll be fine. I told the kids also, and I sound like a broken record, but we’re really close. We turned the ball over a few times against Wynne and get beat by four. We give up over 500 yards of offense to a very good Jackson team and still almost won the game.

Man, we’ve just to play well on both sides of the ball.”

Kickoff between the Chickasaws and Patriots in Marion this week is slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples