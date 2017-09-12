HOROSCOPE M(Q)MO§C(Q)IPE

For Wednesday,September 13, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Grab any chance to cocoon at home today, because you want to be in your own private place. It will feel good to be among familiar surroundings.

Today you're keen to talk to others, but you want to discuss things that are 'real' and from the heart. You don't want to waste time in superficial chitchat about the weather.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) It's easy to identify with what you own today, which is why you might be possessive about something or not want to lend it. You might feel defensive for some reason. Relax.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you feel like you want to belong to a group or that you are particularly connected with someone. We all need to bond with others.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You will enjoy working alone or behind the scenes today, because you have a need for privacy. Basically, you want to catch your breath.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) An interaction with a female friend or colleague could be significant

today. Share your hopes and dreams for the future to see what she has to say.

fSepfto ( LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Personal details about your private life might be discussed by others today, especially bosses and VIPs. Just be aware of this in case you have to do damage control.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Travel or

anything that lets you feel like you are escaping your daily routine will appeal to you today. You want adventure and a chance to learn something new!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Today your emotional experiences with others will be more intense than usual. For example, you might not want to share something. You even might want something that belongs to someone else!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others today. This simply requires cooperation and patience. It's no biggie.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a good day to get better organized at home in personal ways, especially related to your health and personal hygiene. Take care of details you've been avoiding.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is a playful, flirtatious day! Not only do you want to have fun, you will welcome any opportunity to express your creative talents!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are charming, helpful and kind. People easily feel warm toward you. This year, you will be more involved with others. Personal responsibilities with friends and family will be important. Your service to others will be important. Because of this, it's important for to you take care of yourself. You might explore getting a makeover or doing anything that is rejuvenating. Nurture your closest relationships.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)