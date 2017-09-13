Arkansas Farm Bureau, John Deere announce new member discount

Marion man stabbed to death

Woman in custody after dispute turns deadly over Labor Day weekend

Wesley Booker, 24, of Marion, was killed late Saturday morning, stabbed during a dispute on Birdie Drive in Marion.

According to police reports, Booker was engaged in a verbal argument with a woman, later identified as Tanisha Gillard, 25, also of Marion, outside one of the residences when the argument escalated.

“They were in a dispute,” explained Marion Police Detective Lt. Freddy Williams explained. “And it got heated and she ended up stabbing him.”

Williams said the victim was transported to a Memphis hospital and ultimately died from his wounds.

Gillard was later arrested and taken into custody.

“She has already confessed,” said Williams.

“But if anyone has any information related to the case, I’d ask that they please contact us.”

No further details regarding the cause of the dispute were released. Gillard remains in custody at the Crittenden County Detention Center, charged with Second Degree Murder.

Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to call the Marion Police Department at (870) 7392101, or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444.

By Ralph Hardin