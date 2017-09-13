HOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, September 14,2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) TGIF! This is a lovely day to socialize and enjoy the company of children or any kind of social occasion. Have a long lunch! Meet your main squeeze for a date!

This is a wonderful day to entertain at home. Invite the gang over for a barbecue or a picnic. You might have ambitious ideas about how to redecorate your home as well.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You will enjoy a short trip or a drive in the country because this is a fun-loving, pleasurable day. Conversations with siblings, neighbors and relatives will be upbeat and friendly.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You feel rich today. Nevertheless, this afternoon is a poor day for purchases for anything other than food or gas. But it is a fun day! (Go shopping tomorrow.)

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Today fair Venus is in your sign, dancing with lucky Jupiter. This makes you feel happy with the world and eager to enjoy the company of others. Have a great day!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today. Do anything to get a special, quiet moment just for yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You will enjoy hanging out with friends and groups of people today, because everyone is in a sociable mood and eager to talk! Creative, artistic people will appeal to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 Nov. Bosses and people in authority might want your input on how to make something look more attractive. (Actually, some of you might strike up a romance with a boss.)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Grab every chance to travel, because you need to get outta Dodge. Do anything you can to get a change of scenery today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) In one way, this is a good day to share something with others; however, do not sign important financial documents this afternoon – in any time zone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a lovely day to socialize with partners, friends and even members of the general public. You might want to make travel plans for the future with someone.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Look for ways to improve your workplace, because you can do this today. Co-workers and customers will be pleasant to deal with. (That's a blessing.)

BORN TODAY: You are alert, perceptive, charming and sociable. You also are competent and adept at what you do. This is a year of teaching and learning. You will spend time in reflection. Your spiritual or religious beliefs will be a strong priority. You might explore meditation, yoga or other disciplines. What you learn this year will be important for your

progress and success next year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)