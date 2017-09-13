Junior Lady Pats place 2nd in Valley View tourney

The Marion Junior High Patroits breezed through the Valley View Blazer Blast before falling in the championship game

The Marion Junior High Lady Patriots finished second in the Gold Division of the Valley View Blazer Blast Tournament this past Saturday.

The Junior Patriots cruised through pool play, going undefeated against Walnut Ridge, Blytheville and Brookland.

Marion found more resistance as bracket play progressed, however. The Junor Patriots defeated Paragould 2-0 and Blytheville 2-1 before falling in the championship match by a score of 2-1 to MacAruthur.

Camille Moncrief and Anna Caroline Fesmire received All-Tournament honors for their play in the Blazer Blast Tournament.

The team consists of (from back left) Jamiya Montgomery, Carley Koons, Anna Caroline Fesmire, Kersten Jackson, Camille Moncrief, Jenesis Vann, Myah Bradley, Riley Cook, Kandace Kirkman, Megan Doherty, Michael Anne O’Neal, Kelley Pederson, Harris Hale, Daidrianna Cail, (front row from left) Madison Keith, Morgan Barnett, Kora Wilson, Emerson Miller, Kiara Ledezma, Lauryn Keith, (floor) Kellcy O’Neal and (not pictured) Lilly Kempand Madison Anderson.

By Collins Peeples