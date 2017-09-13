Little Mr. & Miss Arkansas State Fair pageants Oct. 14-15

Kids’ talent contest, rodeo and more on the Little Rock fairgrounds

Arkansas State Fair The 2017 Little Mr. & Miss Arkansas State Fair pageants and Kids Talent Contest will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds’ Arkansas Building in Little Rock.

This pageant is open to all Arkansas residents. The age groups for boys are Baby Mister (0-2 years) and Little Mister (3-5 years), and for girls the groups are Baby Miss (0-11 months), Toddler Miss (12-23) months, Teeny Miss (2 years), Tiny Miss (3 years), Little Miss (4-5 years), Petite Miss (6-7 years), Young Miss (8-9 years), and Preteen Miss (10-12 years).

The kid's talent contest will be held Sunday, Oct. 15, and is separate from the pageant. Open to any talent act(s), except no tumbling, gymnastic, or acrobatic routines for boys and/or girls ages 4 to 6 years, 7 to 9 years, and 10 to 12 years. New for this year will be the Little Mr. and Miss Rodeo Pageant. This will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 and is open to all girls and boys ages 2 through 6 years. Western wear attire only.

For more information, please contact the Arkansas State Fair Office at (501) 372-8341, Ext. 605, or inquire via e-mail at littlearfair@ gmail.com.

Entry forms are available on the website, www.arkansasstatefair.com . These events are sponsored in conjunction with the Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock being held Oct. 12-22. The deadline for all entries is Saturday, Sept. 30.

From Amanda Freeman