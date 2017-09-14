Blue Devils look to tame Tigers

West Memphis prepares to continue it’s winning ways as the Blue Devils travel to Little Rock Central this Friday

WM School District After beating up on two Class 5A teams to open the season, the West Memphis Blue Devils encounter a different animal this Friday night.

Class 7A Little Rock Central, with the most tradition of any football program in Arkansas, awaits the 2-0 Blue Devils at Quigley Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Although Central (1-1) has the posture of formidable foe every time it takes the field, this year it's hard to get a read on the Tigers.

They feasted on Rogers Heritage on opening week 30-12 before getting trounced by brand-new Bentonville West 48-14 last week.

'It's kind of hard to gauge off (those two scores),' said West Memphis head coach Billy Elmore. 'It's kind of a tough read. Still, there's no question this is a step up for us. We've told our kids the competition gets better every week, no question it's time to step it up.'

The progress after the first two weeks of the season for the Blue Devils has been somewhat pleasing, according to Elmore.

'It's hard to complain when you win 40-0 (against Blytheville),' said Elmore. 'I told our kids last Friday night that (their effort) was good enough tonight, but would it be good enough down the road. Can we consistently play good against good teams.'

The West Memphis defense, which has given up five first downs and zero points in its last six quarters, figures to be tested a little heavier at Central.

'It's early in the year and it's a non-conference, not make or break, but we want to win them all, certainly,' Elmore added.

'Whether or not this is a game that reveals who we are…I don't know if you can say that.'

Elmore said, after watching video of Central, the Tigers' defense is the aspect that jumps off the page.

'They're real aggressive,' he said. 'They do a lot of blitz. They have one of those defenses where they'll take a lot of risks and you gotta make 'em pay with big plays. But they play sound defense.

Their kids get after it and play very hard.'

The Blue Devil offense has been rolling behind a solid ground game based on senior backs Guren Holmes, who has two straight 100-yard rushing games, and Quincy Marshall.

Senior quarterback Michael Troxler has shown the ability to burn opposing defenses both with his feet and his arm.

The game's venue was in doubt earlier in the week.

Quigley has undergone another round of restoration and it was almost lastminute whether Central would be able to host the game on its campus or move the game to War Memorial Stadium.

By Billy Woods