Cook commits to Southwest Tennessee

Marion senior Haley Cook verbally commits to join the Southwest Tennessee Saluqis following her senior season

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Haley Cook enters her senior season with the Marion Lady Patriots knowing that her softball career will not end after her final at-bat with the Lady Patriots, having recently verbally committed to join the Southwest Tennessee Saluqis in 2018.

Cook, who plays catcher for the Marion Lady Patriots, says she is excited to join the Saluqis and grateful for the opportunity to continue her softball career.

“It feels amazing that I get to keep doing the thing that I love the most,” Cook said. “I couldn’t be more excited.”

Marion head coach Sean Gray is excited for the Lady Patriots senior as well, though he will miss the reliability and consistency of his backstop who he considers an on-thefield coach and who caught 10 runners stealing last season to go along with four runners picked off and only two errors behind the plate.

“It’s something that makes it so much easier as a coach,” Gray said of Cook’s presence behind the plate. “I’ve worked with Haley over the last four years, helping her get better and stronger. And, working with her is just awesome, for her to basically become the leader on the field. She’s basically the second coach out there on the field and guiding people where they need to go and telling people where they need to be. Just to have the reliability behind there is huge.”

Cook, Lady Patriots 2017 Gold Glove winner as well as 2017 6A East All-Conference selection, says that coaching up her teammates and arranging a defense is a challenge that has become one of her favorite parts of the game that has now provided her with the opportunity to continue her education and athletic career at the college level. “I just love being the leader on the field,” Cook said. “I feel like I help a lot of people, being the leader and getting to see everything from the best view.”

However, Cook had to grow into the Lady Patriots vocal leader that she is today, overcoming a shy nature that allowed for very little verbal communication during her freshman year, according to Gray.

“When Haley came to us as a freshman, she was about as quiet and shy as they come,” Gray said.

“We might have heard 10 words from her during her freshman year. The biggest thing that I think of is coaching her as she was younger and how quiet and shy she was then compared to now. It’s pretty amazing.”

Cook agrees that she has outgrown the reserved tendencies that kept her from being as vocal three seasons ago. “My freshman year, I was probably the shyest one out of the whole team,” Cook said. “As I progressed to be the senior I am today, I am not shy to anybody. I talk to everybody that comes my way.”

However, while Cook has certainly grown and matured into a pillar of consistency for the Lady Patriots behind the plate, her biggest improvement through her high school career may have come in the batter’s box, according to Randy Finegan, the head coach of the Arkansas Chix, Cook’s competitive summer league team.

“She’s been a good hitter in high school, but last season was not the season she wanted to have,” Finegan said. “So, she worked extra hard with her hitting coach and perfected it… So far this fall, she’s had one strike out throughout the entire fall, which is incredible. She’s always had a good bat. But, now it’s more consistent and it’s more effective.”

Cook’s favorite memory at the plate, so far, occurred in her sophomore season when Cook hit the first home run in her high school career to tie a game against North Little Rock which was promptly followed by a game-winning home run from a player Cook idealized, Mabry Watson.

“My role model would definitely be Mabry Watson,” Cook said. “I looked up to her until she graduated… She was our star hitter and pitcher for the Marion tea. I wanted to be exactly like her, not pitching wise but just how she led everybody through things.”

Cook enters her senior season off a junior year that saw the Marion backstop hit for a .282 average and record a .385 on-basepercentage.

While Cook brims with excitement about joining Southwest Tennessee to both play softball and pursue a degree in Pre-Nursing, the Marion senior and her coach both know that there is still business to take care of in Marion this season after the Lady Patriots (20-9 in 2017) lost in the quarterfinals of last year’s Arkansas 6A Softball State Playoffs.

“It was definitely a heartbreaker,” Cook said. “I want to take my team to state and win it all this year.”

“She’s been a part of pretty much everything we’ve done over the past three to four years,” Gray added.

“This year, she’s going to be a big part of the defense, playing catcher… She’s going to be a huge piece of what we’re doing this year. We’re looking for her to be a big senior leader on this team and wishing her the best of luck after this season.”

While certainly Gray, Finegan and a variety of coaches throughout Cook’s life have contributed to the Marion senior becoming the future Saluqis that she is today, Cook expresses gratitude to each and every coach that has taken the time to work with her as well as her family for supporting her and leading her to this point in her life.

Cook begins her senior season with the Marion Lady Patriots at Southaven High School on March 1st with first pitch slated for 5:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples