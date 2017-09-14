Lady Patriots hit by Hurricane

Jonesboro weathered Marion on the hardwood earlier this week, defeating the Marion Lady Patriots in three consecutive sets

JONESBORO – As remnants of Hurricane Irma plowed through the Midsouth, the Marion Lady Patriots (6-3 overall, 5-3 6A/5A-3 Conference) attempted to weather the storm put on in Hurricane Gymnasium by Jonesboro High School (7-2, 6-2) here last Tuesday night in a rematch of last season’s Arkansas 6A Volleyball State Championship Game. Unfortunately for the Lady Patriots, the outcome was the same as the state title match with the Hurricane defeating Marion in three sets (2517, 25-19, 25-11).

After never leading in the first set, Marion jetted out to a 5-2 lead in set two before falling victim to a 20-6 Jonesboro run, eventually leading to the Hurricane taking the set.

Playing with intensity on every point will be key if Marion is to earn a victory against the Hurricane, who travel to Marion on October 10th, according to Marion head coach Lisa Beasley.

“We didn’t play hard every play,” Beasley said of the Lady Patriot’s effort this past Tuesday. “We came out and played hard for a series of plays and then we’d take off a series of points and you can’t do that against a good team… We made too many errors and we didn’t play hard point for point.”

Leading the Jonesboro attack were 5-10 sophomore Carla Parker and 6-1 sophomore Mikayla Johnson who finished with 12 and 10 kills, respectively. With Marino’s tallest player only 5-9, the lengthy sophomores of Jonesboro were able to take advantage of a size difference at the net, leading to a slew of Hurricane points, according to Jonesboro head coach Craig Cummings.

“Marion’s got a little different size than in previous years,” Cummings said.

“So, we were hoping that our hitters could take advantage of the height difference at the net and maybe be able to work the defense behind the block over a little more. We found some success there.” However, despite the success that the Hurricane found offensively, Cummings couldn’t help but be impressed with the effort that the Lady Patriots showed on defense.

“I have to say, Marion’s defense, they came up with some big digs against our attacks,” Cumming said.

“So, that’s huge on them.”

Beasley left Jonesboro impressed with her team’s defense as well, but will reemphasize to the Lady Patriots the importance of playing every volley with a high level of intensity.

“I thought we did well,” Beasley said. “There were just times where we would make a great play, we would get a hard ball up and then we’d let blooper fall. So, we’re going to work on some things.”

Caroline Brinkley and Carly Russell lead the Lady Patriots defense with 18 and 12 digs, respectively.

Despite the loss, Beasley hopes her team will remain undaunted by the Hurricane and be prepared for a different outcome when the teams meet again in October.

“We will learn from this loss and prepare for next time,” Beasley said.

“Everyone is beatable. We just need to take care of our end.”

Destiny King once again led the Marion team in scoring, recording 12 kills this past Tuesday on a night that saw no other Lady Patriot tally more than three.

Setting King up for most of her kills, Lillian Fogleman finished the night with 15 assists.

The Marion High School junior varsity team also fell Tuesday night, falling to their counterparts from Jonesboro in two sets (2512, 25-16). Haley Wilson led the junior varsity team in scoring with five kills while her teammate Jane Whittington led the squad in assists with four and Meagan Tolleson recorded nine digs.

Both teams return to action tonight as Marion hosts the Nettleton Raiders (4-3, 4-3). First set tonight in Marion is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples