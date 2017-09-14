HOROSCOPE MOMOSCOIPE

For Friday, September 15,2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You're keen to work hard today, and do whatever you can to be as efficient and productive as possible. (You also will apply these same high standards to your health.)

This is a great day for sports and important discussions related to parties, social occasions, the arts and children. Fun and pleasure are tops on your menu right now!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Family discussions will be lively today; however, they also will be productive. You might be entertaining big ideas for renovations and improvements

at home.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Today you will say what you mean and mean what you say, because all your interactions with others will be forthcoming and direct. It's a strong day for sales and writing!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) During all your financial negotiations (including shopping), you will be direct and to the point. You know what you want to get done, and you intend to achieve it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a strong day for talking with others, especially if you have to give a public speech. Either way, you believe in what you have to say, and you won't hesitate to tell anyone what you think. (Yikes.)

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a great day for research. You have the motivation and

endurance to find what you're looking for. Bingo! Success!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Sports events and discussions with friends and groups will be lively today! You know what you want to achieve, and you intend to get it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Bosses will sit up and listen to you today, because you are so convincing. Of course, selfconfidence is half of what it takes, isn't it?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Make travel plans today. This also is a great day to study any subject, because you are keen to learn and you have excellent powers of concentration.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You will come out on top in disputes about inheritances and shared property today, because you will overpower others with your logic and enthusiasm. Yes, you've got what it takes!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Conversations with partners and close friends will be lively today. Actually, people will step aside and defer to you when they see you coming their way.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are perceptive, alert, charming and compassionate. You also are intelligent, observant and very responsible. This is a year is associated with success, power and money! It's time for you to reap the benefits of the last decade. Expect to attain aspects of power and leadership during all your relationships with others. This also is a busy year. Get ready!

