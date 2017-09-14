News Briefs

— West Memphis District Court is offering a Second Chance Program. Turn yourself in from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, Thursday, Oct. 12 or Thursday, Oct. 26, and receive a citation to return to court on Tuesday, Oct. 31 to receive sentencing on traffic cases. City cases at 8:30 a.m. and County cases at 1:30 p.m. Criminal warrants will receive citations and set on a regular docket for plea. All Failure to Appear warrants will be recalled and a $50 service fee applied with balance of fines and costs assessed.

• School Board Election – Election Day for the Annual School Board Election is Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Early voting runs through Monday, Sept. 18, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Marion Courthouse. Voters must verify their registration by showing a document or identification card that shows the name and photograph of the person to whom it was issued and issued by The United States, The State of Arkansas, an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the State or The County Clerk.

• Mt. Olive Women’s Brunch – ‘Pressing On’ Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m. Speaker Tonya Alexander. Please RSVP by Wednesday, Sept. 13. $10 donation asked. Contact First Lady Robinson @ 870-514-6962, Sis. Charmaine at 901-747-8417, Sis. Rose at 901-297-6121, Sis. China at 901-246-6669, Sis. Juletha at 901-691-7208 or Sis. Taylor at 901-6529961.

• Hope House Bi-Monthly Food Distribution – Scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13. The distribution will take place at the Marion Sports Complex. To sign up, call on Monday, Sept. 25, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at (870) 7324902.

• Crittenden County Retired Teacher’s Association Meeting – Thursday, Sept. 14, 1 p.m. at Marion Administration Building, 200 Manor St., Marion.

• Marion Chamber Annual Awards Banquet – Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. Speaker Brian Welton, CEO Baptist Memorial Hospital Crittenden. Tickets $50 each or $450 for a table of 10. Contact the Marion Chamber of Commerce for tickets at 870-739-6041 or marionchamber. org

• United Auto Workers Retirees Meeting – Thursday, Sept. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Rd., Paragould.

• Bible Study Fellowship – In-depth, inter-denominational Bible study is beginning its new year with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. First meeting is Sept. 14. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-2889716 or Paul Nave at 901-2871343.

• Fish Fry – Anthonyville Volunteer Fire Department Fund Raiser Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 10 a.m. at Green River Fellowship Hall, 9143 Hwy. 147 S., Anthonyville. $10 donation asked.

• Families In Transition Support Group Meetings – For victims of domestic violence. If interested in attending a support group contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. Nyya can be reached on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.

• Arkansas Connection Rebirth – Sponsored by J.S. Phelix Alumni Committee Sept. 16, 1 to 6 p.m. at Wonder City Boys and Girls Club, 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. Advance payment per person 10 yrs. old and up $25, day of event 10 yrs. old and up $35. All ages under 10 yrs. old free. All advance payments should be mailed to J.S. Phelix Alumni, P.O. Box 5591, West Memphis, AR 72303. Fun, Food, Fellowship, Games and Laughter. For more information contact Mary Brown Catha at 901-828-4913.

• Community Fair – First Missionary Baptist Church, 434 S. 12th St., West Memphis Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 9 a.m. The goal of the event is to inform citizens of businesses and service organizations within our community. The businesses and organizations will provide free health services, educational/informational fliers and brochures. Live DJ, bouncers and refreshments. Rev. Remille M. Faulkner is the pastor.

• West Memphis A& P Meetings Changed – Meetings will now be held on the Third Thursday at 4 p.m.

• Pride of Ruth/St. Peters #336 Back to School Rally – Monday, Sept. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, 211 S. 13th St., West Memphis. Giving away school supplies, voter registration, information on healthy eating habits for children and information on bullying. Officers Nichelle Murray W.M., Eddie West W.P. Cheryl Ross A.M., Leola Tate, secretary, Gloria Catha, assistant secretary, Annie Johnson, treasurer. Contact Cheryl Ross for additional information at 901-568-7218.

• All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessing Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870735-5077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges

• Delta Market – Every third Tuesday through October (Sept. 19 and Oct. 17) at the ASU-Mid South north campus parking lot with food, produce flowers, crafts, art and merchandise. New times are 3 to 7 p.m.

• Good Neighbor Center and Memphis Food Bank Mobile Food Giveaway – Friday, Sept. 22 at Old St. Paul Church, 504 S. 8th St., West Memphis from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Vouchers will be available Sept. 11 through Sept. 21.

• Marion United Methodist Church Hullabaloo – Saturday Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Order Chicken Halfs ($6) and Boston Butts ($30) by Sunday, Sept. 17. To order call the church office 870-739-3434. Chicken and butts may be picked up on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23.

• Diabetes Talk – Third in a series to be held at First United Methodist Church in West Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 12 to 1 p.m. at 215 N. Missouri st. Lisa Duke, Certified Diabetes Educator will give a shot talk and then take questions from participants. Light refreshments will be served. Participants will also have a chance to win a $150 VISA card if they attend at least three of the events. Space is limited so please call or text Christina Sanderfer, event coordinator at 501-7726173 to reserve your space.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 South 14th Street in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday.

• Bethel AME Church Free Meals for All Children – Participating in the After School At Risk Program beginning through Saturday, Sept. 30 at the locations listed below: Bethel AME, 2403 E. Barton Supper (Monday-Friday) 3 p.m.; East Jr. High, 1151 Goodwin Supper (M-F) 3:30 p.m. and Snack (M-F) 4:30 p.m.; Faulk Elementary, 908 Vanderbilt Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; Maddux Elementary, 2100 E. Barton Supper (M-F) 3 p.m.; West Memphis Housing, 4052 S. L. Henry-Unit 45, Supper (M-F) 3 p.m. and Wonder Elementary, 801 S. 16th St. (M-F) 3 p.m. Tutoring Resources available.

• Hometown Health Fair – Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Magruder Hall Room 108, ASU Mid South. Vendors from many local programs and agencies, fun and games for the kiddos, and door prizes for all.

• Marion Community Health Fair – Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. Free and open to the public in the lobby of the Marion Performing Arts Center on the MHS Campus. To book healthcare provider booth space contact Tracy Brick Marion Chamber of Commerce at 870-739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas. org

• Hometown Crawfordsville Harvest Festival – Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. For 5K Run/Walk call Alex Alpe at 870-494-5947, Bakeoff call Michael Underwood at 562-857-1719 and Cricket Briggs at 901-652-5521. Arts and Crafts vendors call Corine Miller at 870-823-5854, Terri Watson at 901-262-4874, Jo Zachary (leave message) at 870-514-6143. For other information call Susan Marotti at 870-636-5822 and Joe Marotti at 870-514-0416. **NO PETS ALLOWED**

• WMHS Class of 1967 50th Year Reunion – Friday, Oct. 13 at Panchos from 6 p.m. until closing. Buffet $15 total including tax and tip, bar extra, to be paid the night of. Saturday, Oct., 14 Meadowbrook Country Club 6 to 11 p.m. $45 per person. Money to be in by Sept. 30 to Butch Cordell, P.O. Box 2204, West Memphis, AR 72301. Contact for information: Emma Masters at 870-5140462, Claudia Houston Foret at 901-493-5467 or Donna Rains Sims at 901-258-3591.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

