Class of 2017 WM HoF represents school’s rich athletic heritage

During his days at West Memphis High School, Joe Nooner was well-known for the gift of gab, which led to many interesting and well-noted quotes in this paper.

As the defensive coordinator for the Blue Devil football team he was the master mind behind the point-prevention that led to two state championship title games and many more very stout squads. Nooner always said he tried to keep it simple for his players, but deep down it took his keen analytical mind in preparing against some of the top offensive clubs in the 1970s, '80s and '90s.

On Thursday at Southland Park, Nooner joins two players who played on Blue Devil teams he coached in the third-annual West Memphis Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet.

The evening, which promises to be as star-studded as the previous two, begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail social hour, followed by the banquet at 7 p.m.

Former Blue Devil running backs Nakita Robertson and De'Arrius Howard will take the main stage with Nooner, along with tennis star Heather Knight and Wonder High School football star and former NFL player Thomas Watkins, who died in 2011 and will be represented by his son Mark.

It's very hard to say which Nooner was better at, coaching defense in football or heading up the Blue Devil track and field program.

I think Nooner would be the first to say his first love, at least as far as coaching, was track and field. And who would disagree?

Nooner coached six state championship teams in track. That's more than any other coach in any other sport at WMHS.

Robertson, who was an All-America football player at the University of Central Arkansas, and De'Arrius Howard, who rushed for over 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns at the University of Arkansas, were very similar in style.

Both were hard-charging running backs, who weren't known for juking defenders, but who were very strong, physical and when under a head of steam, weren't going to be caught from behind.

When the Sports Hall of Fame committee met last February to vote on this year's class of inductees it was noted that Robertson had accomplished something that is very rare. As a track athlete he won both the shot put and the 100-meter dash at a very prominent meet.

Howard is most likely the highest recruited football player in school history. He had over 50 scholarship offers from Division 1 colleges, including the top SEC schools.

Howard announced his college of choice one day after hosting Tennessee head coach Phillip Fulmer at his grandmother's home for dinner. The announcement was made before a packed Devil Dome as class was let out at WMHS for students to attend the event.

Howard played the moment to its dramatic hilt.

He held a bag with the caps of Tennessee and Arkansas, before pulling out the red one with the Hog logo, which sent the crowd into delirium.

When Knight's older sister, Kim, was a student at WMHS in the early 1980s, she was one of the top female tennis players in the state. But word was spread early about how talented Heather was at such a young age.

Heather did not disappoint.

She compiled an unbelievable 97-5 record in her four years at WMHS, where she won two consecutive state championships and then went on to a very solid college career at UCA.

Watkins played in the NFL's golden coming of age in the 1960s for the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers, hailing from West Memphis in the pre-integration decade of the 1950s.

By Billy Woods