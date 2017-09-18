MOMO§€(D)IPE HOROSCOPE

For Tuesday, September 19, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This New Moon is the perfect opportunity to think about how you can improve your health. You also might think about what you can do to improve your job.

There is a strong planetary presence in the part of your chart that relates to children, vacations, sports and creativity. Today's New Moon urges you to think of how to best enjoy these areas.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Today's New Moon is a good time to think about how to improve your family relationships as well as your home. What might you do?

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) We are social creatures, which is why it is important to be able to talk to others and to be heard. How can you improve your daily communication?

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Do you respect the money you earn? Do you respect the things you own? This is a good day to think about how you take care of your assets.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Take a serious look in the mirror today to see how to improve your image. (You never get a second chance to make a first impression.)

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) We all have beliefs that guide us in our lives, and these beliefs should help us to be happier. This is a good day to think about what you believe.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Friendships are important. Are you happy with the friends you have? If you want to make new friends, be friendly!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Your relationship with authority figures – bosses, parents and VIPs – is important in life. (It's important for all of us.) Do you cooperate or resist authority?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) How can you expand your experience of life? What further training or education can you get? What about travel? Think about these things today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This might be the best day of the year to adopt a firm resolve to get out of debt and stay on top of issues related to taxes or shared property. Each New Moon is a time for resolutions.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is an excellent day to ask yourself what you can do to improve your partnerships and closest friendships. When they improve, you benefit!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are bold and adventurous in everything that you do. This is a busy year and a year of choice. You have a great zest for life and want to nurture the happiness and beauty around you. Be grateful for what you have; do not focus on what you don't have. Expect increased popularity and the warm rekindling of old friendships.

